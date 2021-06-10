Making money on the stock market is easy – if you avoid this 1 thing

As economist Burton Malkiel, author of the investment classic A Random Descent of Wall Street, says: “It is not difficult to make money in the market. What is hard to avoid is the alluring temptation to waste your money on brief get-rich-quick crises.

Investing in the stock market can be as easy or as complicated as you claim. You can hand select dozens of stocks in your portfolio and trade aggressively every day. You can also own a single exchange-traded fund (ETF) that reflects the S&P 500 and hang on to that investment forever. You can make money both ways, although your returns and risks vary widely.

Meme actions can be speculative frenzy

While you can certainly argue that memes stocks are good long-term investments, the temptation for many investors these days is to try and make a significant amount of money in a very short period of time. And in the short term, stocks can be very irregular. A good example of this is Occugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). The biotech company only recorded revenue last year for work it was doing to help biotech colleague Advaite develop a COVID-19 test kit. And at just $ 42,620, that was tiny compared to Ocugen’s net losses, which totaled $ 22 million.

Without a large established company, investors have speculated on the success of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, which Ocugen is co-developing with Indian company Bharat Biotech. But even if it is successful, a vaccine may be too little too late, given that half of Americans have already received at least one dose. Under its agreement with Bharat, Ocugen will share 45% of the profits from vaccine sales in the US market; this was recently expanded to also include Canada (58% of people there received at least one dose of a vaccine). Covaxin has not been approved in any of the markets, although Ocugen plans to apply for emergency use approval to the United States Food and Drug Administration as early as this month.

Despite what might turn out to be limited profits to be shared, investors buy the stocks as if they would generate billions in income; Ocugen shares have risen over 460% this year, while the S&P 500 has only risen 12%. Compare that with a much safer stock like DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) which generates billions in revenue and shows real profits – its shares have only grown 5% at the same time.

Safe investments can be boring, but they don’t put you at significant risk.

Investing in a medical device company like DexCom – it’s for the purpose of helping people with diabetes – is a much safer bet in the long run. Projections from the American Diabetes Association suggest the disease will be much more prevalent in the future – the number of diabetic patients in the United States in 2000, around 11 million, is expected to almost double to 20 million by 2025. And by 2050 , there could be as many as 29 million Americans living with the disease.

DexCom and its continuous blood glucose monitoring systems help people control their blood sugar levels, and demand for these products will remain strong for the foreseeable future; there isn’t a lot of guesswork or speculation involved in the business. And while that security isn’t particularly exciting for speculators, investors looking to really make money in the stock market should definitely choose DexCom over Ocugen.

Likewise, you could buy an ETF like the IShares US Healthcare ETF, which owns many of the top health stocks you’ll find in the markets – no, Ocugen isn’t one of them. Investing in a wide range of stocks through an ETF spreads your risk, ensuring that your returns are not dependent on the performance of a single holding. This is what makes investing in ETFs even safer: As long as the stocks they are made of perform well over the long term, the value of your portfolio will likely increase over time.

The bottom line

Malkiel mentions in his book that some investors like to make “castles in the air” and fantasize about what a business will be like in the future, and of course, pay hefty bonuses based on these incredibly optimistic projections. But often the fantasy does not match the reality.

By focusing on stocks that are already profitable, with strong companies and a clear path to growth, you are in an excellent position to profit in the long term, as long as you resist the urge to bet on other investments. at high risk. And if you are not comfortable choosing your own stocks, you can go for ETFs. Just beware of speculation – betting big in the short term can be incredibly dangerous and costly for your wallet.