May 2021 consumer price index shows fastest inflation since 2008

We’re getting a rebound sooner than we expected, that’s important, said Laura Rosner-Warburton, also founding partner of MacroPolicy Perspectives, speaking on the same call as Ms Coronado. But Ms Rosner said she also expected price pressures on other goods and services to ease.

Yoram Weinreich, founder of a furniture company called Simpli Home that sells dining tables and TV consoles both direct to the consumer and through online retailers Wayfair and Amazon, has already raised prices this year. He said he expects a double-digit average increase of around 15% for some products in the coming months.

The era of the pandemic has been a wild ride for Mr. Weinreich. He expected demand to collapse last spring, but it increased instead, as workers, students, and other consumers stayed home and with stimulus money in their pockets, they took off. bought furniture. Factories in Asia and Brazil were unable to keep pace with new orders. Now international shipping costs have skyrocketed and it is difficult to get containers at any cost.

He was getting used to the new demand, then it was factory capacity, and now you can’t get containers, he said, explaining that he expects prices to stay. high until at least Chinese New Year in February, thanks to the shipping cycle. Consumers are going to take a huge shock over stickers in the short term, and by how much will that go down?

Mr. Weinrich is not the only one raising prices. Restaurant chain Chipotle announced this week it would pass on higher labor costs, charging a bit more for burrito bowls, tacos and other menu offerings. Consumer goods company Procter & Gamble said it will cost more on for its products, which include everything from tampons to diapers.

The debate will now focus on the magnitude of room price increases and whether they will balance out, as the Biden administration and senior Fed officials predict, or whether they will spiral out of control, as Republicans warn.