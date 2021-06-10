Business
May 2021 consumer price index shows fastest inflation since 2008
Consumer prices rose at the fastest annual rate since 2008 in May, a jump bigger than economists expected and which is sure to keep inflation at the center of political and economic debate in Washington.
the Consumer price index jumped 5% in May from a year earlier, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists expected a 4.7% increase. The price index rose 0.6% from April to May, compared to expectations of a 0.5% gain.
An index excluding volatile food and energy costs rose 3.8% from the previous year, the fastest pace since June 1992.
Prices are rising for a range of goods and services, from airline tickets to used cars, due to temperamental data, supply bottlenecks and strong consumer demand. Government officials and many economists have said much of the surge is expected to fade over time as the economy passes a reopening rebound after a year of foreclosure and supply catches up with demand. The annual number in particular is boosted by what’s called a base effect: The number from a year ago was depressed by closures due to a pandemic, so the current numbers look large in comparison.
But the good monthly figure for May, which follows a sharp rise in April, showed that prices have risen rapidly for reasons other than technical ones. The critical question is whether these stronger than expected price pressures are a transient reopening trend or something more persistent.
We are at the height of the heat, now is the time, said Julia Coronado, founder of research firm MacroPolicy Perspectives. We know there is a fade, the question is, how big is the fade?
Ms Coronado, like many economists, expects inflation to calm down and stay in line with the Federal Reserve’s average 2% target over time. The Fed uses a different index, the Measuring personal consumption expenditure, because it targets an average inflation of 2%. This indicator is closely related to the CPI, although it tends to be slightly lower.
The stakes are high on Wall Street and Main Street. Inflation can erode purchasing power if wages don’t keep up. A short-lived surge is unlikely to cause lasting damage, but a lasting surge could force the Fed to reduce its support for the economy, which could cause stocks to plummet and risk another recession.
Investors were left untouched by the data on Thursday, suggesting they had already forecast higher prices and didn’t believe the data fundamentally changed the outlook for Fed policy. Yields on 10-year government bonds, which were particularly sensitive to inflation concerns, were unchanged mid-morning, while stocks rose about half a percent, putting the S&P 500 on track to close at record high.
Apart from the base effect, the recent surge in consumer prices is due to two main trends. The economy is reopening for the first time after a global pandemic shutdown, and some materials are scarce as manufacturers try to ramp up production. Additionally, some households are bursting with cash to spend after multiple stimulus checks and months of foreclosures, which has inflated consumer demand.
Percent change, May 2021 compared to May 2020
The 29.7 percent annual increase in used car prices reported for May is one of the most striking examples of how bottlenecks cause inflation. Demand for used and new cars exceeds supply in part because of a global semiconductor shortage that has hampered vehicle production.
This chip shortage, which is due to plant closures during the pandemic and one-off issues like a drought in Taiwan, may take time to resolve, but is expected to prove temporary. As a sign that companies are finding a way to adjust to the global shortage, General Motors said earlier in June it would start increasing shipments of pickup trucks and other vehicles to dealerships.
Air fares show another trend. Few people flew for vacation or work last spring, which has driven prices down. As people resume their trips, the data shows a sharp increase in prices, even though this price index has not yet fully returned at its pre-pandemic level.
This effect should wear off over time. Instead, economists analyze the data for signs that the price increases will prove to be more sustainable. For example, two measures of housing costs that make up a large part of the inflation reading, but moving slowly, rose in May. Economists pay special attention to these rent metrics and what are called owner’s equivalent rent, which is trying to figure out how much it would cost to rent owned homes.
We’re getting a rebound sooner than we expected, that’s important, said Laura Rosner-Warburton, also founding partner of MacroPolicy Perspectives, speaking on the same call as Ms Coronado. But Ms Rosner said she also expected price pressures on other goods and services to ease.
Yoram Weinreich, founder of a furniture company called Simpli Home that sells dining tables and TV consoles both direct to the consumer and through online retailers Wayfair and Amazon, has already raised prices this year. He said he expects a double-digit average increase of around 15% for some products in the coming months.
The era of the pandemic has been a wild ride for Mr. Weinreich. He expected demand to collapse last spring, but it increased instead, as workers, students, and other consumers stayed home and with stimulus money in their pockets, they took off. bought furniture. Factories in Asia and Brazil were unable to keep pace with new orders. Now international shipping costs have skyrocketed and it is difficult to get containers at any cost.
He was getting used to the new demand, then it was factory capacity, and now you can’t get containers, he said, explaining that he expects prices to stay. high until at least Chinese New Year in February, thanks to the shipping cycle. Consumers are going to take a huge shock over stickers in the short term, and by how much will that go down?
Mr. Weinrich is not the only one raising prices. Restaurant chain Chipotle announced this week it would pass on higher labor costs, charging a bit more for burrito bowls, tacos and other menu offerings. Consumer goods company Procter & Gamble said it will cost more on for its products, which include everything from tampons to diapers.
The debate will now focus on the magnitude of room price increases and whether they will balance out, as the Biden administration and senior Fed officials predict, or whether they will spiral out of control, as Republicans warn.
The discussion could shape the way forward for economic policy, helping to determine President Biden’s support for infrastructure spending proposals and how patient the Fed can be in removing emergency monetary policy support.
This is the biggest year-over-year price increase since the Great Recession, and massive stimulus spending is a contributing factor, Republican Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho wrote on Twitter. Additional federal spending proposals, coupled with job-damaging tax hikes, are not the cure for economic recovery.
The White House has focused on reducing bottlenecks where it can, examining the supply chain for critical semiconductors and minerals used in all kinds of products. But much of the responsibility for controlling inflation lies with the Fed.
The data arrives less than a week before the June central bank meeting, which will give Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell another opportunity to explain how he and his colleagues plan to meet their two key goals. : stable prices and full employment in difficult times. post-pandemic economic environment.
The Fed never said how much it expected a reopening spike, but assumed policymakers were taken aback by the figures for the past two months, wrote Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a note after posting.
The big political question the Fed faces is when and how quickly it will start slowing down its $ 120 billion in monthly government guaranteed bond purchases. This policy aims to keep borrowing of all kinds low and to fuel demand, and because it supports stock prices, markets are very careful when central bankers cut it.
Mr Powell and his colleagues have said time and again that they need to see further substantial progress towards maximum employment and stable inflation that hovers around 2% over time before opting out of this policy.
A number of officials at the last Fed meeting said it would soon be time to start discussing a change in policy, and inflation numbers are another data point that could increase the price. pressure to act as soon as possible.
There is little in the report that calls into question the Fed’s view that the current explosion of price pressures is likely to prove largely transient, wrote Krishna Guha of research firm Evercore ISI. in a note after posting. Still, the Fed is likely to see the initiation of a phase-out discussion as a way to shield inflation expectations from higher price readings.
