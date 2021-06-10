Blackline Safety graduates on the Toronto Stock Exchange, market opens June 11

CALGARY, Canada – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader in software as a service (SaaS) technology for industrial markets, today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has granted final approval for the ‘listing its shares on the TSX at the opening of the market on Friday, June 11, 2021. Blacklines common shares will begin trading on the TSX under the ticker symbol BLN. At the same time, Blackline’s common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

TSX graduation comes as Blackline experiences continued market adoption of its connected security technology and cloud services, recording 16 consecutive quarters of quarterly revenue growth year over year. The company recently ranked 321 on the Deloittes Technology Fast 500, establishing itself among the fastest growing technology organizations in North America, with a five-year revenue growth rate of 428% and continued international expansion. .

After a year of preparation, our Blackline management team is celebrating our graduation ceremony on the Toronto Stock Exchange by ringing the opening bell tomorrow morning, said Cody Slater, CEO, Blackline Safety. This is an important step for the company that will increase our visibility and improve investor liquidity. With a history of growing recurring revenues from services and hardware, Blackline is well positioned to accelerate its expansion into the global market in the years to come. With strong working capital and zero debt, our new list prepares us for future innovation in software, connected clothing and services.

Founded in 2004, Blackline provides cutting-edge technology focused on hardware-based SaaS security and productivity to enterprises in more than 70 countries. Enabling high-performance emergency response, evacuation management and efficient workflows, Blackline combines cellular and satellite connectivity, tracking technology, a range of sensors, gas detection and data science. Collectively, these offerings improve safety performance and drive operational excellence across a wide range of industries, from utilities, construction and manufacturing to power, renewables and many more.

About Blackline Security: Blackline Safety is a global leader in connected safety that makes sure every worker does their job and comes home safely every day. Blackline provides wearable security technology, personal and local gas monitoring, cloud-connected software, and data analytics to address demanding security challenges and increase the productivity of organizations with coverage in over 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearable devices provide a lifeline for tens of thousands of men and women, reporting over 140 billion data points and initiating more than five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we make sure help is never too far away. For more information visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

