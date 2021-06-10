Ero Copper announces plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Ero Copper Corp. (Ero Copper or the Company) (TSX: ERO) is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for a US listing of its common shares. The Company expects to begin trading on the NYSE on or around June 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol ERO. The company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ERO.

We believe this listing in the United States is an important step for our company as it provides another entry point for investors looking to invest in Ero, said Noel Dunn, executive chairman. Since our IPO in 2017, our business and assets have grown tremendously, attracting increased attention from global investors. We believe listing on the NYSE provides an opportunity to expand our shareholder base and improve trading liquidity for existing shareholders.

Concurrent with the commencement of trading on the NYSE, common shares of Ero Coppers will cease to be traded in the over-the-counter markets. Shareholders are not required to take any action. Ero Copper recommends that investors who have bought stocks in the over-the-counter markets monitor their brokerage accounts to ensure that their holdings are updated to correctly reflect the new ticker symbol.

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is focused on growing copper production from the Vale do Cura property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company’s main asset is a 99.6% stake in the Brazilian copper mining company MCSA, which owns 100% of the Vale do Cura property with more than 40 years of operation in the region. The Company is currently extracting copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines. In addition to the Vale do Cura property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperana development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Par, Brazil and the Company owns 97.6% of the NX gold mine, a operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its activities, including technical reports on the Vale do Cura, Boa Esperana and NX Gold properties, are available on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ERO COPPER CORP. Sign: David strang For more information contact: David Strang, CEO Courtney Lynn, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations (604) 335-7504 [email protected]

