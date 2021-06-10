ORT-Graduated Fintech Company Makes History on the New York Stock Exchange | JNS





Two graduates from Universidad ORT Uruguay made history when the fintech start-up they lead was listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Jacobo Singer and Sebastin Kanovich are respectively President and CEO of DLocal, a payment platform that manages mass online transactions in around 30 countries in developing markets in Latin America, Asia and the Middle East. and Africa. Global e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Uber, Sony and GoDaddy rely on the platform which accepts hundreds of local payment methods online. The company is the first Uruguayan company to reach the Nasdaq. Singer Jacobo Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou congratulated the company on Twitter, saying the country was proud of its success. Singer said the DLocal team is a committed, talented, ambitious, high-quality group with aspirations to make the company the best it can be. Another graduate, Kanovich, added that the company employs dozens of students and graduates from ORT Uruguay University. World ORT Managing Director and CEO Dan Green said our students and graduates are celebrated around the world for having ideas and dreams that they turn into reality, changing the world as they grow in their lives. areas of specialization, science, technology and other fields. Sebastien kanovitch DLocal leaders embody our ORT values ​​of innovation, excellence, passion and cooperation and it is exciting to see their original idea helping others in developing countries who are less fortunate, he continued. This spirit of tikkun olam (to heal the world) is something that we encourage all of our network members to seek out, and in them we can see the results of that determination. Kanovich holds a degree in Economics from Universidad ORT Uruguay and studied Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology Management at Tel Aviv University and University of Business School of Stanford. The singer graduated from Universidad ORT Uruguay with a degree in computer engineering. The post office ORT-graduate fintech makes history on the New York Stock Exchange appeared first on JNS.org.







