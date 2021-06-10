Monday.com, backed by Zoom and Salesforce, jumps on its IPO





Workplace management software company monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) launched its initial public offering (IPO) in style on Thursday. It initially aimed for a price between $ 125 and $ 140 per share, but due to strong investor demand, management eventually priced the offer at $ 155, above the high of its previously announced range. Even that was not enough. The shares started trading at 12:25 p.m. EDT today, opening at $ 173.15, 12% above its offer price. The stock jumped to $ 182 before giving up some of its gains. It closed the day at almost $ 179. Monday.com provides no-code cloud tools and virtual building blocks that help businesses build their own software applications and work management tools. The company has approximately 128,000 customers in more than 200 industries in 180 countries. The company has attracted a few prominent funders for its public debut, namely the investment arm of salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) and Focus on video communications (NASDAQ: ZM). The investors each purchased $ 75 million of shares at the IPO price in a concurrent private placement. With the share offering of $ 155, the companies would have bought more than 483,000 shares each. For the fiscal year ended Dec.31, 2020, monday.com reported revenue that more than doubled to $ 161 million, up 106% year-over-year. The company’s bottom line deteriorated, with a net loss of $ 152 million, from a loss of $ 92 million the year before. Impressive revenue growth continued into the start of this year, with first quarter revenue of $ 59 million, up 85% year-over-year, although that his net loss of $ 39 million almost doubled. Monday.com shares are listed on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol MNDY, and 3.7 million were sold for $ 155 each, raising more than $ 573 million in the offering. This values ​​the company at over $ 7.8 billion.

