The most important thing to know about the latest numbers.

To understand what’s going on with inflation right now, you have to dig a little deeper.

For two months, the cost of living has been increasing rapidly. In May, the Consumer price index jumped 0.6 percent, faster than economists expected. It was the second largest monthly increase in more than a decade, just behind April’s peak of 0.8%.

Some inflation hawks, such as Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida, have treated the latest figures as confirmation that government spending on coronavirus relief is skyrocketing prices. Today’s CPI data proves yet again what I have warned for months about inflation and rising property prices for Florida families, he said. Release. [T]he data clearly shows that spending beyond our means has consequences.

But under the big numbers above, there is a more complicated and reassuring picture. It turns out that much of the inflation seen today is due to a small handful of categories of consumer spending that have been affected by the pandemic, mostly related to transportation. More than half of the increase in the CPI in recent months was due to rising costs of new and used cars, car rentals and air fares. Used vehicle prices, which jumped 7.3% in May after a 10% increase in April, are alone responsible for more than a third of the overall rise in indexes.









Right now, the big question about inflation is whether the price hikes consumers are seeing now are just a transitory blow or the start of something more sustained and dangerous. Inflation Doves have argued that the increases are likely only temporary and were largely fueled by supply chain issues that emerged as the economy awkwardly emerged from the pandemic, but which will not fail. not to fade. The Hawks believe that excessive government spending has created too much demand in the economy, which could create a self-fulfilling spiral of price increases as businesses and consumers expect inflation to rise over time. ‘to come up.

The fact that much of the price increases in recent months have been focused on cars and travel suggests that at least a significant portion of what we’re seeing right now is really temporary.

After all, it’s no mystery why travel and auto purchases are getting more expensive right now. People have started flying again, pushing up the prices of airline tickets, which have widened during the pandemic. The auto market, meanwhile, has been beset by a complicated cascade of supply chain issues, which have created a shortage of vehicles on dealership lots, just as demand has grown from cash-filled consumers. stimulus and eager to hit the summer road. trips. Fortunately, these are probably temporary problems. At some point, the cost of airline tickets will stabilize and auto production will return to normal. Honda Happy Days will be back!

Even if you ignore cars and planes, inflation is still a little higher than normal. Consider the Consumer Staples Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices. If you take out vehicle purchases, car rentals, and plane tickets, it still grew about 4.3% per year, which is fast, but not exactly out of control by historical standards. .

But investors also seem to believe that inflation will be mostly transient. Most traders yawn Thursday surprise Numbers. Shares rose slightly, suggesting that Wall Street does not expect the Fed to step in by raising interest rates sooner than expected. Meanwhile, Treasury yields edged down on Thursday. If the markets really cared about higher long-term inflation, you would expect them to rise, as investors would demand higher interest rates to keep up with rising prices.

Money guys just don’t seem to think Thursday’s inflation numbers are very disturbing about.

This is more or less the story of the last few weeks. As the consumer price index heats up and economic experts have become more and more vocal On the threat of inflation, real traders with the money at stake seem to have relaxed. After peaking at 1.69% in early May, the yield on 10-year Treasuries has gradually diminished at about 1.47 percent. Market breakevens in 5 and 10 year interest rates indicating how much investors expect inflation to rise have also declined. The money guys just don’t seem to think inflation numbers like the ones we saw on Thursday are of much concern.

A theory floating around is that the bond market might not really reflect how worried investors are about inflation due to the slightly obscure technical dynamics playing out beneath its surface. More importantly, banks have bought numerous treasury bills over the past year in order to meet some of their regulatory requirements, helping to keep prices high and yields low. But while it may be, it’s not clear why all of this activity, which has been going on for quite some time, would suddenly drop returns now. The most likely explanation is that investors are looking under the hood at inflation data and simply don’t see anything worth getting excited about.