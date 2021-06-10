Mogo Adds Regulatory and Financial Services Industry Veterans Wendy Rudd and Dr Liam Cheung to Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Mogo inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) (TSX: MOGO) (Mogo or the Company), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that Wendy Rudd and Dr. Liam Cheung, executives with extensive experience in several fields securities industry, including regulation, strategy, operations and technology, were nominated for election to the board of directors of the company at its next annual meeting of shareholders on June 29, 2021. The company also announced that current directors Minhas Mohammed and Kees Van Winters will step down from the board. .

Ms. Rudd is an innovative leader in the securities industry, with demonstrated accomplishments in bringing leading edge electronic trading products and services to the Canadian market. Dr. Cheung has held senior positions related to corporate strategy, technology and operations for brokerage and trading firms in North America, Asia and Europe.

We are excited to add two industry veterans and established leaders to our Board of Directors, who will bring significant experience to support our next phase of growth, including the expansion of our next generation wealth offering, said David Feller, founder and CEO of Mogos. And, on behalf of the entire Mogo team, I would like to express our thanks and appreciation to Minhas and Kees for their contributions and guidance over the years. Mogo has experienced significant growth and strategic transformation and we are extremely grateful for their service.

Wendy rudd



Ms. Rudd is an innovative leader in the securities industry, with demonstrated accomplishments in bringing leading edge electronic trading products and services to the Canadian market. Most recently, as a senior executive at the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), she was instrumental in modernizing the regulation of the Canadian stock and bond markets, as well as the conduct and regulation of prudential regulation of securities brokers. Previously, Ms. Rudds held the positions of Partner – Capital Markets for Capco, CEO of TriAct Canada Marketplace and senior business development executives at ITG Canada, CIBC World Markets and the Toronto Stock Exchange. She is currently a member of the board of directors of Coinsquare Ltd. and was President of the Canadian Capital Markets Association and a member of the Board of Directors of IIROC. Ms. Rudd holds a BA in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Waterloo and an MBA from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Dr Liam Cheung



Dr. Cheung has held senior positions related to corporate strategy, technology and operations for brokerage and trading firms in North America, Asia and Europe. Most recently, Dr. Cheung served as Executive Chairman of Moka Financial Technologies Inc. and CEO of Tactex Asset Management Inc. and continues to serve as a director of both companies. He was the founder of Tactico Inc., where he successfully managed an investment portfolio including Fidelity Clearing Canada, Omega ATS, Pointus Trading, Verticlear and JitneyTrade. Prior to founding Tactico, Dr Cheung was instrumental in building new businesses, divisions, or other strategic initiatives for several brokerage and trading technology firms, including an Execution Routing Technology Company, a division of ” direct market access for global equities, options, forex and fixed income trading, an automated algorithmic trading technologies division, a hedge fund infrastructure company and the establishment of an office of representation in Asia. Dr Cheung is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He also holds a doctorate. in Economics from McGill University, as well as an M.Sc in Management from Boston University and a BMath from the University of Waterloo.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the expansion of our next generation wealth offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions which, although considered reasonable by management at the time of their preparation, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, and may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Mogos ‘growth, its ability to expand into new products and markets, and its expectations for its future financial performance are subject to a number of conditions, many of which are beyond Mogos’ control. For a description of the risks associated with Mogos ‘business, please refer to the Risk Factors section of Mogos’ current annual publication. information form available on www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Mogo disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

About Mogo



Mogo offers its more than 1.5 million members simple digital solutions to help them take control of their financial health. Using the Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa * Platinum prepaid card with automatic carbon offset, easily buy and sell bitcoin, and get monthly credit score monitoring for free. , identity fraud protection and personal loans. Mogos’ wholly owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payment platform that powers next generation card programs of innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).