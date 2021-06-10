Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug Approved in US Where Does Canada Stand?

There is new hope in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease following the approval of a new drug in the United States.

Amid questions about its effectiveness and insufficient data, the United States Food and Drug Administration has given accelerated authorization aducanumab, the first new treatment approved for Alzheimer’s disease in almost 20 years.

The development has drawn a mixed response among the scientific community.

the Alzheimer Society of Canada welcomed the new treatment, urging Canadian health officials to quickly complete the required examinations, so that the drug can be made available as quickly as possible to people with dementia in the country.

Dr. Saskia Sivananthan, Scientific Director of the Alzheimer Society of Canada, said it was totally unacceptable that there had been no treatment for dementia, which is the decline in mental capacity most often caused by Alzheimer’s disease. But she was hopeful after the US approval.

This represents a revolutionary treatment that Alzheimer’s disease has not seen for almost 20 years, ”Sivananthan told Global News in an interview.

















Although this is an important step in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, aducanumab as a new treatment is not a home run, said Dr. Howard Chertkow, scientific director of the Canadian Consortium on Neurodegeneration in Aging.

We really don’t know how good this drug will be when it hits the market, he told Global News.

For the drug to be available and used in Canada, it will need to obtain regulatory approval from Health Canada to ensure its safety and effectiveness.

Drug makers Biogen and Japans Eisai Co., told Global News that an aducanumab application has been submitted and accepted for review by Health Canada earlier this month.

The agency could not confirm to Global News that it had received the submission at the time of publication.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease mainly affect the elderly.

Nearly half a million Canadians over 65, two-thirds of whom are women, are currently living with dementia, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). This number is expected to double in 10 years, according to Sivananthan.

















So far, four drugs have been approved for use and are available in Canada to treat Alzheimer’s disease: donepezil, rivastigmine, galantamine and memantine.

There is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. While current medications help manage symptoms, none of them can treat the underlying cause of the disease, Sivananthan said.

Some of the problems with the current treatments available are that they don’t work very well for everyone… and there is no effective therapy for Alzheimer’s disease at all today, he said. she adds.

How does aducanumab work?

Aducanumab, which will be marketed under the brand name Aduhelm, is given by intravenous infusion once a month.

The drug eliminates a protein called beta-amyloid that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease and is believed to trigger neurodegenerative processes that lead to loss of memory and cognitive abilities.

Sivananthan said aducanumab may slow the decline of cognitive skills and functional abilities, but he only focuses on those who are in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and who have been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment.

If beta-amyloid is in fact causing the dementia or part of the dementia, then the drug will help, but more research is needed, Chertkow said.

We’ve learned that there are a lot of older people who have amyloid in their brains and live quite comfortably with it without ever having memory loss, which certainly raises questions.

















Under the so-called fast-track approval, the FDA is asking the drug maker to conduct a follow-up study to confirm the benefits for patients.

According to clinical trials, the most common side effects were temporary swelling in areas of the brain, headache, falls, diarrhea and confusion, delirium or disorientation.

If approved in Canada, the award will be a problem, said Chertkow, who also holds the Chair in Cognitive Neurology and Innovation at Baycrests Rotman Research Institute in Toronto.

Biogen did not immediately disclose the price, although analysts estimated the drug could cost between $ 36,000 and $ 60,000 for years of treatment.

A preliminary analysis of one group found that the drug would need to be priced between $ 3,000 and $ 10,000 per year to be good value for money based on the low overall health gains suggested by studies of the business.

“It’s not a cheap drug,” Chertkow said, adding that it could be a burden if marketed in Canada.

















In 2019, Canada launched its first national dementia strategy advancing therapies and improving the quality of life of people with dementia and their caregivers

In January 2021, six new initiatives representing an investment of more than $ 4.8 million over four years were announced by the ministry of health to help implement this strategy.

In the future, more research funding will be needed to develop more therapies and treatments for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, Chertkow and Sivananthan said..

– With files from The Associated Press