Blue Origin spaceflight auction closes at $ 4.8 million ahead of live auction





Someone is willing to shell out over $ 480,000 per minute, or $ 4.8 million, for a 10-minute suborbital space flight with Blue Origin. The tender for the company’s first crewed space flight ended at 5 p.m. on Thursday after it opened weeks ago with bids in excess of $ 2 million. After Blue Origin founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos announced that he and his brother would also be in the game, the dollar amount topped $ 3 million last week. A live auction is scheduled for June 12 at 1 p.m. to determine the final winner, with all proceeds going to Club for the Future, the non-profit Blue Origins foundation meant to inspire children to study science. A d The winning bidder will have two days to respond once they have been informed of their flight configuration or provide the name of the person who will be flying in their place. The New Shepard rocket and capsule are designed to carry six passengers into suborbital space. The winner will join Bezos, his brother Mark and other Blue Origin employees. Blue Origin successfully completed the 15th test flight of its reusable New Shepard rocket in April, with the capsule reaching an altitude of 66 miles. The company’s launch and landing site is in remote western Texas, 120 miles southeast of El Paso and close to the Mexican border. Once the capsule is separated, the rocket lands upright for reuse. The capsule, also reusable, descends under parachutes. New Shepard Riders will experience up to 3G-forces during launch and up to 5.5G during descent. From takeoff to landing, the experience will last approximately 10 minutes. The first crewed launch is scheduled for July 20, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. A d A day before the deadline to register for the auction, nearly 6,000 people from 143 countries had submitted bids, according to Blue Origin. Use the form below to register for the ClickOrlando.com space newsletter, sent every Wednesday afternoon.

