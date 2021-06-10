Covid-19 uncertainty still weighs on oil prices, World Bank says

Persistent uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed the rise in oil prices, according to the World Bank.

Although prices have been supported by continued production restraint by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, aka OPEC-plus, the recovery in oil prices has been partly dampened by uncertainty over the evolution of the pandemic and its potential impact on future oil. demand, said the World Bank in Global economic outlook.

Prices have increased due to increased demand as immunization programs roll out and economies recover. Brent and West Texas Intermediate both recently hit over $ 70 / bbl.

World Bank researchers expect oil prices to average $ 62 per barrel in 2021 and 2022, mostly based on moderate jet fuel consumption. Meanwhile, the US Energy Information Administration recently noted that Brent crude was on average $ 68 / bbl in May, a 25% increase from January, and it now expects the benchmark averages around $ 60 for the year.

The World Bank said a key risk to its forecast is the speed at which OPEC-plus could increase production, noting that the cartel currently has reserve capacity of up to 9 million barrels per day. , equivalent to 9% of global consumption in 2019.

Increased drilling by oil and gas producers in Lower 48 could also pose a risk to price forecasts, the World Bank noted.

Longer term, the outlook for oil and other energy commodities will depend on the pace of the transition to renewable energy sources, the researchers said.

The 198-page report describes the potential for a global economic recovery from the pandemic in the coming months. He predicted the global economy would grow 5.6% this year, the strongest post-recession pace in 80 years.

However, the World Bank also said the recovery appears to be patchy. Major economies, led by the United States, are expected to rebound as emerging and developing market economies (EMDEs) continue to struggle to control the pandemic.

The high number of Covid-19 cases, obstacles to vaccination and a partial withdrawal of macroeconomic support offset some of the benefits of strengthening external demand and high commodity prices in some EMDEs, according to the research.

While oil-exporting countries like Chad and South Sudan are expected to benefit from higher oil prices, these higher prices could also lead to an increase in the global oil supply from the United States or the United States. OPEC-plus countries if their production agreement fails. This could lead to lower prices and lost income in low-income countries, according to the report.

Lower-than-expected oil prices would benefit net oil importers, however, the researchers said.

The organization also noted that rising oil prices and faster-than-expected recoveries were supporting greater economic activity in oil-exporting countries in the Middle East. For example, Iran avoided an expected contraction in fiscal year 2020-2021, which ended in March, while a contraction in the Saudi oil industry was offset by an increase in activity. apart from oil production. Meanwhile, activity increased in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates earlier this year as part of a successful vaccination campaign.

Rising oil prices and a pick-up in demand are expected to push current account balances to a surplus and increase inflation among many oil exporters, according to World Bank researchers.

Overall, global production by 2022 is expected to be around 2% lower than pre-pandemic projections, and the per capita income losses suffered last year will not be fully offset in around two-thirds EMDE.

The report suggests that a more equitable deployment of vaccines would be needed to control the pandemic globally, especially in low-income countries.

The aftermath of the pandemic exacerbates the challenges facing policymakers as they balance the need to support the recovery while preserving price stability and fiscal sustainability, the researchers said. As the recovery takes hold, policymakers must also continue their efforts to promote growth-promoting reforms and steer their economies on a green, resilient and inclusive development path.