Jiayin Group Inc.Announces Category Offering in the Market

SHANGHAI, China, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Jiayin Group Inc. (Jiayin or the Company) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement with US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), under which it can offer and sell a total of up to US $ 30 million of its Class A common shares, with a par value of $ 0.000000005 per share, which may be represented by American Depositary Shares (ADS), each of which represents four Class A ordinary shares, from time to time as part of a program to offer shares in the market (ATM offering).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM offering to continuously develop its business in the overseas and mainland China markets, including making strategic acquisitions to strengthen our technologies, in particular the big data analysis and risk management capabilities. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds for other general corporate purposes. The Company is not obligated to sell ADS as part of the ATM Offer. The timing of any sale will depend on a variety of factors to be determined by Jiayin.

ADSs will be offered and sold by Roth Capital Partners, LLC as a selling agent. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices linked to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. As a result, sales prices may vary. The ATM Offer will be carried out by means of ordinary brokerage transactions, under arrangements negotiated at market prices or otherwise agreed with the commercial agent.

The ADSs will be offered by virtue of the company’s pre-registration statement on Form F-3, which was filed on May 7, 2021 and came into effect on May 26, 2021. Potential investors should read the prospectus, on Prospectus Supplement and other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC (some of which are incorporated by reference in the Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement) for more complete information about the Company and the ATM offering. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the ATM Offer can be obtained free of charge by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Roth Capital Partners, LLC at 888 San Clemente Newport Beach, CA 92660, by email: [email protected]

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, which is made only by way of a prospectus supplement and related prospectus. There will be no sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation of an offer to buy or sell would be illegal.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China, committed to facilitating efficient, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the Company’s activity dates back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and efficient risk assessment model that uses advanced analytics from Big Data and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

Safe Harbor / Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as will, expectation, anticipation, future, intentions, plans, beliefs, estimates and other statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to individuals. third. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections regarding the Company and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company’s ability to retain existing investors and borrowers and to attract new investors and borrowers in an efficient and cost effective manner, the Company’s ability to increase the volume of investment and loan origination the volume of loans facilitated by its market, the effectiveness of the credit assessment model and the enterprise risk management system, the laws and regulations of the PRC relating to China’s online individual finance industry, general economic conditions in China, and the company’s ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain its ADS listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market or other exchange, including its ability to remedy any non-compliance with the continuous listing criteria of the Nasdaq Stock Market. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, unless the law requires it. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that its expectations will prove to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Further information regarding the risks and uncertainties facing the Company is included in the documents filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.

For more information please contact:

In China:

Jiayin Group

Ms. Shelley Bai

E-mail: [email protected]

or

The Blueshirt group

Ms. Susie Wang

E-mail: [email protected]