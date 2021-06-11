Michigan jobless claims drop as US claims drop to pandemic low





New claims for unemployment benefits in Michigan declined last week from the previous week, the US Department of Labor said Thursday. New jobless claims, seen as an indicator of layoffs, fell to 12,714 in the week ending June 5. down 12,865 the week before, the Labor Department said. There were 27,836 new claims in Michigan at the same time last year. Unemployment claims in the United States continued to fall. Claims for regular benefits fell to 376,000 last week, down 9,000 from 385,000 the previous week on a seasonally adjusted basis. Claims on a seasonally adjusted basis have now declined for six consecutive weeks and have fallen to their lowest level since March 14, 2020, before the pandemic, when claims stood at 256,000. While new claims are down significantly from their peak in early April last year of more than 6 million claims, millions of Americans still receive unemployment benefits. There have been 5.2 million continuing claims for the Pandemic Emergency Compensation Program (PEUC), a temporary federal program that extends traditional unemployment benefits. When added up, 15.3 million workers in the United States were receiving some form of unemployment insurance as of May 22, according to the most recent data available, noted Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist for High Frequency Economics. Farooqi said deposits would likely be affected as 25 states terminate enhanced unemployment insurance and other federal benefit programs sooner. “It is still not clear that a fall from these levels will lead to a substantial recovery in employment and send a precise signal on labor market conditions,” she said. After:Michigan workers urged to return to old jobs or offices say not so fast After:Michigan Unemployment Beneficiaries: Prepare to Prove Work Searches from May 30 Oklahoma saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping 54.6%. Pennsylvania, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, dropping 75.7%. The USA TODAY Network publishes separate versions of this article with statistics located on its news sites across the country.

