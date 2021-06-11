Connect with us

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,049.47, up 47.20 points.)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 0.25%, to $ 44.72 on 11.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 0.53%, to $ 30.16 on 11.2 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltée (TSX: BB). Technology. Down $ 1.49, or 8.14%, to $ 16.81 on 10.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 1.33%, to $ 12.17 on 7.3 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX: GWO). Financial. Down 18 cents, or 0.49%, to $ 36.49 on 7.2 million shares

Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 36 cents, or 1.44%, to $ 24.64 on 6.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Down 30 cents to $ 64.17. Even after his death, the Keystone XL division pipeline continued to leave Canadian energy industry experts at odds on Thursday, a day after TC Energy Corp. nailed the project coffin. While some have suggested that closing the pipeline will not impact global emissions, others have called it an important step in the fight against climate change. As the demand for fossil fuels declines and more action is taken to address climate change, the need for pipeline capacity will increasingly diminish, said Chris Severson-Baker, Pembina Institute regional director for the Alberta. The Keystone XL project, first approved by the National Energy Board in 2007, was designed to transport 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Hardisty, Alta., To Steele City, Neb. From there, it would connect to the company’s existing facilities to reach the US Gulf Coast, one of the largest oil refining centers in the world. The pipeline cancellation means that instead of processing Canadian crude, these refineries will now import heavy oil from countries like Mexico and Venezuela, said Dennis McConaghy, a retired oil industry executive. Construction of the pipeline was put on hold earlier this year after newly-elected US President Joe Biden kept a campaign pledge to revoke his presidential permit. Yet experts say global demand for energy has not disappeared and that Canada’s energy producers will rely on other projects to get heavy crude to market.

Air Canada (TSX: AC). Down 32 cents to $ 28.41. Air Canada says it will recall more than 2,600 employees as it prepares for increased demand for flights. The airline says the recalled employees will include a variety of roles, including flight attendants, and will be phased back in June and July. Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said the airline has decided to recall workers because it sees vaccinations increase, COVID-19 cases decrease and governments ease restrictions. He says the recall is part of his effort to rebuild the airline’s network and meet expected travel demand. Air Canada laid off tens of thousands of workers as the pandemic swept across Canada, including 16,500 last March when the crisis began. In April, the airline struck a deal with Ottawa for $ 5.9 billion in aid.

Transat AT inc. (TSX: TRZ). Up to six cents to $ 5.75. Transat AT Inc. is optimistic about the upcoming winter season as the tour operator and airline aim to be a leaner business with lower operating costs after flights resume scheduled for July 30. The travel agency suspended operations on January 29 after Ottawa called for a suspension of travel to Mexico and the Caribbean as well as new quarantine measures and testing requirements. Quarterly results for the period ended April 30 reflect the company’s lack of operations, with a net loss attributable to shareholders of $ 69.6 million or $ 1.84 per diluted share for the quarter. The result compares to a loss of $ 179.5 million or $ 4.76 per diluted share a year earlier at the start of the pandemic in Canada. The company’s second quarter revenue totaled $ 7.6 million, compared to $ 571.3 million in the same quarter last year. Transat’s new CEO Annick Gurard said the company that includes Air Transat had already seen a mass of travelers book in the previous week and expects more activity after the federal government announced on Wednesday that fully vaccinated travelers would no longer have to self-quarantine upon their return to Canada.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Down 13 cents to $ 31. Supreme Cannabis shareholders voted to sell the company to Canopy Growth Corp. for $ 435 million. Supreme says 81.05 percent of the votes cast were in favor of the deal. The sale required at least a two-thirds majority vote to be approved. Under the agreement, Supreme shareholders will receive 0.01165872 Canopy common share and 0.01 cent in cash for each Supreme share held. When Canopy announced it was buying Supreme in April, it had already gained support from the boards of directors of both companies, but needed approval from shareholders and regulators. The deal will unite the Canopy brands of Smiths Falls, Ontario, including Tweed, Tokyo Smoke, Quatreau and Doja, with Supreme’s 7Acres, Sugarleaf and Hi-way lines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press



