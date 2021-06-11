Oregon Reports 10 More COVID-19 Deaths, 370 New Cases

Deschutes County peak in case count, at 85, due to some lab reports delayed in recent weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – There are 10 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,726, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA also reported 370 new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 204,291.

Provisional update of the publication time of this daily press release

To align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) daily update of the number of people in Oregon aged 18 and older who have received at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, the OHA will issue this daily press release later today, starting today.

the CDC positions the number of people in Oregon aged 18 and over who have received at least one first dose per day, typically by 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

The OHA then pulls the data from the CDC site at 3 p.m. PT daily and subtracts the number of people aged 18 and over who received at least one dose from the Oregon target of 2,345,823 (70% of those aged 18 and over). This calculation shows how many people 18 and older still need to be vaccinated to meet Oregon’s 70% goal.

The OHA will update the website banner to reflect these numbers daily at 5 p.m. PT.

To note: If the CDC has not updated its website by 3:00 p.m. PT, when OHA pulls the data, OHA Communications will add a note in this daily press release and on the site’s dashboard. Governors web stating that the CDC website has not been updated and OHA is updating the banner and dashboard at 9 a.m. PT the next day.

Vaccinations in Oregon

The OHA reported Thursday that 27,113 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the state’s immunization registry. Of this total, 11,182 doses were administered on Wednesday and 15,931 were administered the previous days but were entered in the vaccine register on Wednesday.

The 7-day moving average is now 15,761 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,337,634 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,659,139 first and second doses of Moderna, and 153,424 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, 1,991,717 people had completed a series of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 2,303,485 people who have received at least one dose. The number of adults in Oregon who need immunization to reach the 70% threshold is 93,234.

To note: The OHA is working to determine why the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccination update on Thursday indicates minimal change. We will have a more comprehensive update on Friday.

A daily countdown timer is available on the OHA website.

It may take several days for the cumulative daily totals to be finalized, as providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical issues have caused many providers to be late in reporting. The OHA provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,861,055 doses of Pfizer, 2,173,680 doses of Moderna and 299,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA Dashboards provide regularly updated immunization data, and the Oregon dashboard was updated on Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon is 173, nine more than Wednesday. There are 41 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, five more than Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed days in the past seven days is 1,328, a 22.3% decrease from the previous seven days. The maximum daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the past seven days is 219.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between reporting times. Figures do not reflect admissions per day or length of hospital stay. Staff limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 22 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Thursday, including four in intensive care, all on ventilators.

One Community Health: collaboration is the key

On Friday, One Community Health will administer the Pfizer vaccines at The Dalles while providing free food and live music to everyone attending the event. Health prevention manager

Gladys Rivera readily admits that the Friday event is more of a celebration than a formal clinic, as Wasco County almost hit a 65% vaccination rate.

Rivera attributes the success of the clinics’ vaccination to the organization’s excellent partnership with the OHA, as well as with other community partners, including producers, employers and local businesses.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has deployed three mobile vaccination units to rural Oregon communities, which have successfully vaccinated more than 2,500 people statewide.

Collaboration is really the key to making this all happen, Rivera said. It’s counting on all these partners and really sharing the workload.

You can read the rest of this story at OHAs Oregon Vaccine News blog. For more information on tomorrow’s vaccination clinic at The Dalles, contact Community health at 541.386.6380.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (30), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (2), Crook (11), Deschutes (85), Douglas (17), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (1), Joséphine (8), Klamath (10), Lane (23), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (35), Multnomah (59), Polk (7), Umatilla (8), Union (1), Washington (22) and Yamhill (4).

To note: More information on these COVID-19 deaths to follow in an updated press release

To note: Due to a delay in lab reports, the OHA received 767 Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) on Wednesday 2021 for Deschutes County. Reports are from April 17, 2021 to June 9, 2021. As a result, the number of cases, ELR totals and percent positivity are higher in Deschutes County for Wednesday than expected.

Morgan Emerson, public information officer with Deschutes County Health Services, said the delay in these case reports was due to an error identified in a lab report.

