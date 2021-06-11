The summer stock market lull in the North sees …

(Image: Adobe Stock)

Equity market volatility has fallen below its long-term average and value stocks are keeping their lead over growth stocks. Fund managers remain positive on the outlook for equities. But is it the calm before the storm?



It is counterintuitive to think that as the outlook for global growth continues to improve, value stocks have benefited more than growth stocks. So much so that they’ve gained enough momentum to get ahead of a universe that was dominated by sharp rises in Big Five tech stocks during the pandemic.

During the month of May, the MSCI Growth index fell 0.13%, while the MSCI Value index gained 3% during the month. Since the start of the year, the outperformance has been even more pronounced, with growth stocks (up 6.5%) achieving less than half the performance of their value counterparts (16.7%).

These performance gaps confirm investment views at the start of the year that stock was likely to outperform growth after years of underperformance. At the heart of the evolution of relative performance are the optimistic outlook for global growth and the associated rise in inflation expectations.

There is a debate about the contribution of macroeconomic factors to the performance of stock markets. Recent research by Goldman Sachs Asset Management found that while economic growth can influence the performance of stocks, the micro-economy is more important, with most performance coming from stocks and not countries.

He notes that investors often wonder how their views on economic growth should influence how they choose to invest in developed and emerging markets.

Economic theory suggests that growth influences stock markets in stages: 1) higher corporate profit growth, which leads to 2) higher EPS growth, which ultimately translates into 3) higher stock prices. actions. While such a progression makes intuitive sense, in practice we do not see a particularly strong statistical relationship.

According to historical data, there is some positive influence on the performance of the stock market. Still, it’s not to any significant extent, as the graph below shows, with the strength of the relationship 0.3 versus a perfect correlation of 1.

Regarding stock selection, Goldman Sachs points out that data since 2010 shows that a significant proportion of international fund managers have generated higher returns than their passive counterparts through their active stock selection. As the chart below shows, his analysis places the outperformance of emerging market and overseas large-cap managers over the median passive fund at 3.8 percentage points and 2.3 percentage points, respectively.

Still from a macroeconomic perspective, it would be difficult to attribute the recent outperformance of emerging market equity markets to their prospects for economic growth, as they lag behind advanced economies in an increasingly bifurcated global economic recovery. .

Nonetheless, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index returned 2.3% in May against the MSCI Worlds 1.2%. A growing number of fund managers have expressed a preference for carefully selected emerging markets over stocks listed in advanced economies and traded at much higher valuations.

Still, there seems little sign of a reversal in the upside in developed stock markets. Global stocks hit a new high last week, and the S&P 500 remains within sight of its all-time high. The US stock markets came out of the boil slightly in May and early June, with the S&P 500 up 0.5% after the first week and the Nasdaq 1% after falling 1.2% in May.

Stock market volatility, as measured by the CBOE VIX, the Global Fear Index, has also declined to around 16 from the high of over 37 reached in late January of this year. According to Bloomberg, the volatilities of other assets, including corporate bonds, government bonds and currencies, also declined, as shown in the chart below.

But before you let yourself be lulled into a false sense of complacency, remember that the inflation debate is not about to end and, with eurozone inflation at 2% this week and the CPI US due to be released next week, this could be the The Calm Before The Storm.

However, UBS Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele is confident that the backdrop for equities remains positive, justified by the positive economic backdrop, strong earnings outlook and continued political support.

He makes three arguments in favor of a further rise in equities:

Economic data points to accelerating growth, while the rise in inflation appears to be limited and is expected to be short-lived. The recovery in global profits is in full swing. Both fiscal and monetary policymakers seem willing to let economies heat up.

Its result: Last week’s economic data continued to point to rising inflation amid rising energy prices. But the increase should prove to be limited and short-lived. As growth accelerates, we believe the economic outlook is favorable for equities and we expect cyclical parts of the market to outperform.

Capital Economics agrees, saying investors shouldn’t be worried about the inflation threatening US stocks. He says inflation will only be a problem for stocks if it hurts real growth prospects or leads to a sharp tightening of real monetary policy, which the economic council does not expect to happen. produce soon. As such, he expects the S&P 500 to continue to climb over the next several years, but notes that tech and growth stocks may lag behind broader market gains.

It is difficult to bet on definitive opinions on the direction of the economy or financial markets when many unknowns lie ahead. While the case for equities may be compelling, these bullish sentiments from the northern summer stock markets may not last. When volatility returns, as it does, it will likely be much wiser to invest in a portfolio that is diversified across asset classes and regions. DM / BM