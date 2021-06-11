Cruises have just restarted and passengers have already tested positive for Covid-19 again

The Star Princess and Celebrity Millennium cruises docked at the South Franklin Wharf, Juneau, Alaska. … [+] Pictured before the pandemic. (Photo by: Sergi Reboredo / VW PICS / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Universal Images Group via Getty Images



Two passengers tested positive for Covid-19 on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, just weeks after cruises were cleared to restart by the CDC. the Celebrity Millennium was the first ship to leave North America with paying passengers since the U.S. cruise industry closed last year.

Requirements to travel on the ship met CDC Guidelines aimed at helping restart cruises. All crew members and passengers over 16 presented proof of vaccination as well as a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of boarding.

The two guests involved on the ship come from the same room. Both are currently asymptomatic and isolated in their rooms while being monitored by the ship’s medical staff. The cases were found after routine end-of-cruise testing, according to a Press release of Royal Caribbean regarding the incident.

The news comes just a day later two passengers on a Mediterranean cruise ship tested positive and were removed from the ship. A negative Covid-19 test within 96 hours of boarding was required for the MSC Seaside cruise, but no vaccination.

So what could have happened on Celebrity Millennium considering that everyone on board has provided proof of vaccination?

First, all vaccines currently approved for use in the United States are very effective in preventing serious illness and death and also offer some protection against symptomatic illnesses and also reduce the risk of a person transmitting the virus to other. But no vaccine is 100% effective in any of these measures, and it is inevitable that some people will test positive even after being fully vaccinated.

It is also entirely possible for someone to take a Covid-19 test within 72 hours of sailing, contract Covid-19 after taking the test, and later be positive.

If all guests are truly fully immunized, what is safe to do may not be the case – the epidemic should be fairly easy to control and it is likely that no one else will get seriously ill or die from Covid-19 on the Celebrity Millennium. No one else can even test positive, you might even consider it some kind of success.

However, the fact that people have tested positive on two ships in the past day should be of particular concern for cruises going to sea where there are large numbers of unvaccinated passengers. For example, in Florida, one of the busiest cruise ports in the United States, companies are not allowed to ask for the immunization status of individuals and can be fined if they do. Texas implemented a similar law on Monday.

Friday the Miami Herald reported that after initially planning to request proof of vaccination, Royal Caribbean turned the tide by saying that vaccinations would simply be recommended on cruises departing from the United States. The news was met with dismay many travelers, some saying they would not go on any cruise with unvaccinated guests on board.

Guests are strongly recommended to leave fully immunized, if they are eligible, the company said in a statement reported by the. Miami Herald. People who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will need to undergo testing and follow other protocols, to be announced at a later date, the statement added.

In February and March of last year, I wrote a lot about the Covid-19 outbreaks on cruise ships. Then, for most people, SARS-CoV2 was a distant concern, something that hadn’t yet affected many of us outside of China. It tore up ships like the Diamond Princess, causing death and illness as governments scrambled to find a way to deal with epidemics and repatriate their citizens.

Things have changed.

Safe and effective vaccines have been created and are available to people in countries who are fortunate enough to manufacture them or who have enough money to purchase them in large quantities. But the virus that causes Covid-19 has also changed. In North America, the dominant Alpha variant (formerly known as the United Kingdom) and the growing Delta variant (formerly known as India) are both more transmissible than the original virus and more likely to be hospitalized and cause death. The vaccines are still effective against these variants, but only if you receive the vaccines.

In addition, vaccination rates in some of the popular destinations for cruise ships are very low compared to those in the United States, so unvaccinated travelers likely pose not only a risk to themselves, but also to people in the communities they visit.

Frankly, unvaccinated people who choose to go on a cruise are like sitting ducks for these even more aggressive and noxious variants, which, like their ancestors, are likely to be quite comfortable on cruise ships.