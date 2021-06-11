Everything you need to know about the New New Zealand Small Business Exchange

A new exchange designed for SMEs – small and medium-sized enterprises – will open at the end of June. Here is how it will work.

What is all this then?

A new exchange designed to provide New Zealand SMEs with a portal to become publicly traded will be launched on June 21. catalyst, it aims to match retail and professional investors with companies that are too small to qualify for a listing on the NZX, or too large to derive much benefit from crowdfunding or start-up investments.

The exchange’s main selling point seems to be ensuring transparency and removing transactional and search barriers that prevent people from investing in SMEs. Essentially, Catalist aims to provide another viable option for SMEs to attract investors, raise capital and grow, and for New Zealanders to participate in the growth of some interesting small businesses that they connect with.

What types of companies will be listed?

The exchange will target companies with an initial value between $ 6 million and $ 60 million – “considerably less than you would expect for a traditional stock exchange listing,” according to Catalist.

Co-founder and CEO Colin Magee said this could include companies looking to raise $ 10-20 million for something like physical expansion or new manufacturing processes, but are unable to attract investment in because of the transactional barriers involved.

“There are a lot of companies that need access to growth capital and can’t find it. And there are a lot of people in New Zealand who would like to be able to diversify their investments from big companies into maybe smaller companies that are a little more interesting. “

While Catalist does not aim to solve all of the capital raising issues that SMEs face in New Zealand, Magee said it would give companies another option and potentially help keep more of them in New Zealand rather than look for investors abroad.

So how does it differ from a traditional exchange?

Like any stock exchange, companies can be listed on Catalist’s board of directors, where investors can monitor the stock price and the value of their portfolio. However, the key point of the difference is that unlike the NZX and traditional exchanges, Catalist will use periodic auctions rather than continuous exchanges.

Continuous trading in licensed markets is not ideal for SMEs, as the rules require a listed company to constantly disclose information to update investors – a lengthy and costly process that is simply not sustainable. for small businesses.

Continuous trading also comes with a liquidity risk: if there is little trading in a certain security, it can deter other investors from buying, thus causing an even lower trading volume downward spiral. .

As Catalist puts it: the low volume of transactions “further deters investors, which means that until there is sufficient demand for regular transactions, these companies can bear all the costs associated with their listing on a. market negotiated continuously, without deriving many advantages “.

So why are auctions better?

Because in these auctions, buyers and sellers are all trading at the same time at a single price, the idea is that this will encourage more trading volume and liquidity for the company, which in turn increases the attractiveness of stocks. .

The single price feature also eliminates bid / offer spreads and the possibility of “avant-gardeCharacteristics of continuous trading markets that undermine fairness and discourage investors from participating.

When a company is listed on Catalist, it will notify potential investors of the dates of its two-week auction period, typically quarterly or annually. This will be an opportunity for investors to exit the investment if they wish or for new investors to get started.

In the first week, all of the listed company information is provided to everyone at the same time – not to fund professionals and funds first through priority offers like in NZX IPOs. And then trading opens on the second week.

Where is he from?

Magee said the team had been planning the project for more than two years and had started facilitating private trade with SMEs in mid-2020. He was given the green light to start public exchanges after the “Financial Markets Conduct Regulation 2021 (Catalist Public Market)Were adopted at the end of last month.

Which companies will be listed?

Magee was unable to disclose which companies will be on the board, but he said there were about a dozen that are expected to be listed on Catalist once it opens. It aims to have 16 companies on board by the end of the year and 200 by the end of the fifth year.

Will retail brokers (Hatch, Sharsies) be involved?

Magee said he plans to connect with other retail investment platforms to facilitate trading, such as on the NZX.

This also includes Kiwisaver fund managers. At present, it is often not realistic for many Kiwisaver funds to include SMEs, as it takes a reasonable amount of money and time to conduct due diligence. If the fund can only invest $ 1 million in the SME, then it’s just not economical. By disclosing all information and reducing due diligence costs, Catalist could potentially provide a gateway for more SMEs to be included in Kiwisavers.

What about the fees?

Public market investors must pay a trading fee of $ 30 for each successful buy or sell transaction up to $ 12,000, plus 0.25% for amounts over $ 12,000.

Fees for businesses depend on the services provided and Catalist suggests interested SMEs to get in touch.

To pursue When the facts change, Bernard Hickey’s essential weekly guide to the intersection of economics, politics and business on Apple podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast provider.