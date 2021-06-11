CVR Energy finalizes special dividend and determines liquidity

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – CVR Energy, Inc. (CVR Energy or the Company) (NYSE: CVI) today announced that it has determined the cash amount per share of its common shares at which each of its shareholders is entitled, under the previously announced special dividend of $ 492 million, to be paid in cash (the cash distribution) and in common shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (Delek) held by the Company (the Distribution of Stocks). The Company will distribute an aggregate amount of approximately $ 242 million, or $ 2.40 per share of the Company’s common stock, in accordance with the cash distribution and 10,539,880 Delek common shares, which represented approximately 14.3 % of ordinary shares outstanding of ordinary shares of Delek, in accordance with the Allocation of Shares.

The distribution of shares was effected today in the form of a dividend in ordinary shares pro rata for each ordinary share of the company outstanding as of May 26, 2021 (the recording date). Based on the common shares of the company outstanding at the close of business on the date of registration, the company has distributed approximately 0.1048 common shares of Delek for each common share of the company outstanding on the date of registration. . No fractional Delek common share was distributed. Instead, shareholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional Delek common stock that they would otherwise have received.

The final amount of the cash distribution portion of the special dividend, approximately $ 242 million, was determined after market close today, based on the difference between $ 492 million and approximately $ 250 million, this which corresponded to the value of the distribution of shares on June 10, 2021. Each holder of ordinary shares of the Company outstanding on the date of registration is entitled to receive a portion in proportion to the final amount of the distribution in cash . Based on the Company’s common shares outstanding at the close of business on the Record Date, such common shareholders will receive $ 2.40 per share for each common share of the Company held on the Record Date.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has determined that CVR Energys shares will trade with notes due representing an assignment of the right to receive the special dividend until the ex-dividend date of June 11, 2021, the first following business day. the date of distribution. . Shareholders who sell their shares on or before the distribution date will not be entitled to receive the special dividend. Maturities require a seller of shares to remit to the buyer the dividend payable on those shares. Timing obligations are usually settled between brokers representing buyers and sellers of stocks. CVR Energy has no obligation for either the amount of the schedule or the processing of the schedule. Buyers and sellers of CVR Energys shares should consult their broker before trading to ensure they understand the effect of NYSE maturity procedures.

An information statement describing the special dividend has been included as an attachment to a current report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 1, 2021. Additional information on the special dividend, including a copy of the disclosure statement has been posted on the CVR Energys website at https://cvrenergy.gcs-web.com.

Forward-looking statements and opinions

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding estimates, expectations and current projections regarding results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and future events and other statements, concerns or matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in federal law. securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the payment of a special dividend in cash and Delek shares and other matters. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by using forward-looking terminology such as prospect, anticipate, believe, continue, might, estimate, hope, explore, evaluate, intend, may, might, plan, potential, predict, seek, should , or will, or the negative of it or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Investors are cautioned that various factors may affect these forward-looking statements, including the timing and amount and our ability to effect share distribution and cash distribution, health and economic effects of COVID-19, the rate of any economic improvement, demand for fossil fuels, volatile prices of crude oil, other raw materials and refined products (among others); the Company’s ability to pay cash dividends; the costs of complying with existing or new laws and regulations and the potential liabilities arising therefrom; and other risks. For more information on risk factors that may affect our results, please see risk factors and other information included in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, all quarterly reports subsequently filed on Form 10- Q and our other documents filed with the SEC. These and other risks may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied herein. In view of these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. CVR Energy disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About CVR Energy, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the refining and marketing of petroleum through its stake in CVR Refining and in the manufacture of nitrogen fertilizers through its stake in CVR Partners, LP. The subsidiaries of CVR Energy serve as general partner and own 36% of the common shares of CVR Partners.

Investors and others should note that CVR Energy may announce material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, and the Investor Relations page of its site. Web. CVR Energy may use these channels to disseminate important information about the Company and to communicate important information about the Company, company initiatives and other matters. The information that CVR Energy publishes on its website could be considered material; therefore, CVR Energy encourages investors, the media, its customers, business partners and other persons interested in the Company to consult the information published on its website.

