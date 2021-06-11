Connect with us

Nifty at 15.8k, Sensex at 52,533; RIL leads gains

18 seconds ago

Asian stocks were flat on Friday after US stocks and Treasuries rallied, with investors believing that a surge in inflation would likely be transient, giving way to continued central bank support.

June 11, 2021, 09:11:17 IS

Pre-opening of the market

The Sensex was sitting at 52,473.60, up 0.33% on the pre-open market, while the Nifty was at 15,796.45, up 0.37% at 9:10 am.

Sensex at pre-opening

Sensex at pre-opening
11 June 2021, 08:56:24

Indian companies to raise $ 48 billion via infra assets (Icra)

Indian companies are likely to raise more than $ 3.5 trillion ($ 48 billion) through infrastructure and real estate investment trusts over the coming year, up from $ 29 billion raised to date, Icra estimates.

The appeal of hybrid instruments, which had been in the works for a decade, has been reinforced by recent rule changes, according to the local unit of Moodys Investors Service. Icra predicts about 1 trillion commercial real estate assets and 2.5 trillion infrastructure assets, including highways, power transmission, gas pipelines, renewable and digital fiber assets, can be monetized. (Bloomberg)

11 June 2021, 08:49:47

Gasoline exceeds 102 in Mumbai as fuel prices rise again

Fuel prices continue to skyrocket to an all-time high across the country after another tariff revision on Friday. While gasoline has become more expensive by 31 paise per liter in the nation’s capital, diesel prices have increased by 28 paise per liter, according to the price notification by petroleum retailers. After the increase, a liter of gasoline in Delhi sells for 95.85, while diesel costs 86.75 per liter. In Mumbai, gasoline is sold to 102.04 per liter, while diesel reached 94.15 per liter. Gasoline sells above the 100 per liter in six states and union territories – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh. (Read here)

11 June 2021, 08:38:47

The prices of bitcoin, ether, and dogecoin are dropping today.

Cryptocurrencies appeared to end the week stable, with bitcoin looking well supported at around $ 35,000 despite more talk of a global regulatory review. According to data from CoinDesk, Bitcoin has plunged about 2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $ 36,289.61, while other digital coins were also trading lower.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, fell more than 5% to $ 2,431 while dogecoin to $ 0.32, down 5%. Other cryptocurrencies like XRP, Cardano have also fallen over 4% in the past 24 hours. (Read here)

11 June 2021, 08:26:43

Fastest Growing FinTech Market in India: US Senator

Republican Senator Steve Daines has said India is the “fastest growing” FinTech market in the world and far ahead of the United States in terms of financial innovation.

The Montana senator said the United States faces a challenge from China, which has launched a digital yuan, which he hopes will one day replace the dollar as the dominant reserve currency. in the world.

“Even beyond the digital yuan, it’s no secret that China and many other countries are way ahead of us when it comes to financial innovation,” he said at a hearing in Congress by the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Subcommittee on Central Bank Economic Policy. Digital currency.

“India is one of the fastest growing fintech markets in the world. In fact, India processed nearly 10 billion more real-time payments than China in 2020, $ 25.5 billion, compared to $ 15.7 billion for China, ”Daines said.

June 11, 2021, 08:15:21 AM IS

Actions to watch

DHFL, Jaypee Infratech, NHPC, JSW Steel and Wipro, among other stocks, could make the news today. (Read here)

11 June 2021, 08:02:21

Market outlook

Indian markets could open slightly higher on Friday, following small gains in SGX Nifty. On Thursday, the Sensex closed at a new closing high of 52,300 points, up 0.69%, while Nifty closed a new all-time high of 15,737.75 points, up 0.65%. (Read here)

June 11, 2021, 07:53:47 AM IS

Dolda Dairy IPO opens on June 16

Dolda Dairy Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO), backed by TPG, will begin on June 16. The price range of the issue was set at 421-428 one action. The show will close on June 18.

The IPO consists of a new issue of 50 crore and an offer to sell 10.99 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. On the upper tranche of the issue, the offer to sell (OFS) amounts to 470 crores. (Read here)

11 June 2021, 07:44:04 AM IS

Asian equities stable

Stocks rose slightly in Hong Kong and dipped in Japan and China. US equity contracts surged higher after the S&P 500 climbed to an overnight record and a tech rally that boosted the Nasdaq 100. Meme stocks favored by day traders, like GameStop Corp., have plunged.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% at 10:39 a.m. in Tokyo. The index rose 0.5%

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%. The gauge increased by 1.1%

Japan’s Topix index plunged 0.1%

Australian S & P / ASX 200 index rose 0.2%

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbs 0.6%

China’s Shanghai composite gauge slipped 0.2%

SGX Nifty is up 0.19%

11 June 2021, 07:33:08 AM IS

US indices close at record high as inflation numbers beat expectations

U.S. stocks hit a record high and benchmark Treasury yields extended their decline to their lowest since March, with investors betting the Federal Reserve would maintain its ultra-accommodative policies even after data showed consumer prices had increased more than expected last month. The S&P 500 led major US equity indices higher, closing at a record high. The tech-rich Nasdaq 100 hit its highest level since late April, as mega-cap tech stocks rallied. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.44% after initially rising following the inflation report. Consumer Price Index data released Thursday showed the increase in May was largely due to categories associated with a wider reopening of the economy as vaccinations bring the pandemic under control. The report comes amid a debate over whether the Fed can stick to the accommodative stance that has helped lift markets amid a strengthening economy that carries the risk of destabilizing inflation. .

