Zanite Acquisition Corp. confirms negotiations with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc.

CLEVELAND – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Zanite Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ZNTEU) (Zanite or the Company) confirmed today that it is in negotiations regarding a possible business combination with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Embraer SA, a Brazilian company. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be reached or that the proposed transaction will be completed.

About Zanite Acquisition Corp.

Zanite is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more businesses. . While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry, it intends to focus on companies in the aviation, aerospace and defense, mobility sectors. urban and emerging technologies. Zanite completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) on November 19, 2020.

Additional information and where to find it

If a definitive legally binding agreement is reached, a full description of the terms of the transaction will be provided in a proxy statement for the shareholders of the Company (the transaction proxy statement), to be filed with the State Securities and Exchange Commission. -Unis (the second). The Company urges investors, shareholders and others to read, when available, the preliminary transaction proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC, as such documents will contain important information about the transaction. Company, the potential target company and the transaction. The definitive transaction proxy statement will be mailed to registered shareholders of the Company on a record date to be established for voting on the proposed transaction. Shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of the transaction proxy statement, free of charge, once available, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Zanite Acquisition Corp., 25101 Chagrin Boulevard, Suite 350, Cleveland, Ohio 44122.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words estimates, project, s’ expect, anticipate, foresee, plan, intend, believe, seek, can, will, should, in the future, propose and variations of these similar words or phrases (or negative versions of such words or phrases) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which could lead to actual results or results. differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements. Significant factors, among others, that may affect actual results include: the inability of the Company to reach a definitive agreement regarding the proposed business combination or to complete the contemplated transactions with the target; issues discovered by the target or the company as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other; the risk that the approval of the shareholders of the Company for the potential transaction will not be obtained; failure to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected, among other things, by the amount of funds available in the Company’s trust account following any redemption by Company shareholders; the ability to meet Nasdaq listing standards following completion of the transactions contemplated by the proposed business combination; costs associated with the proposed business combination; and the factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under Risk Factors, and other company documents filed or to be filed with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Participants in the call for tenders

The Company and its directors and officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the potential transaction described herein under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and officers of the Company and a description of their interests in the Company will be set out in a transaction proxy statement when filed with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Non-solicitation

Disclosure herein is not a statement of proxy or a solicitation of proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any security or with respect to the potential transaction and does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer to sell. solicitation of an offer to purchase the Company’s securities. , nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state. or from that jurisdiction. No offer of securities will be made except by means of a definitive document.