Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Preferred Share Offer Price

GREENWICH, Connecticut – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the Company) (NYSE: ECC, ECCB, ECCX, ECCY, ECCW) announced today that it has priced a public offering of 1,060,000 shares of its 6.50% Series C forward preferred shares due 2031 (the preferred shares) at a public offering price of $ 25 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately 25.4 millions of dollars after payment of the sales rebates and commissions and the estimated offering fees payable by the Company. Preferred shares are rated BBB by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to 140,000 additional preferred shares to cover over-allotments, if any.
The offer is scheduled to close on June 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to list the preferred shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ECCC.
Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. acts as leader of the offering. B. Riley Securities, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Incapital LLC and Wedbush Securities Inc. are acting as associate bookrunners for the offering.
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement dated June 9, 2021 and the accompanying prospectus dated May 29, 2020, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), contain this and other information about the Company and should be read carefully. before investing. The information contained in the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and is subject to change. The preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release do not constitute offers to sell such securities and do not solicit an offer to buy such securities in a State where such an offer or sale is not is not allowed.
An in-store registration statement relating to these securities is filed with the SEC and has been declared effective by the SEC. Offer may only be made by way of prospectus and related prospectus supplement, copies of which can be obtained by writing to Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. at 640 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor, New York , New York 10019, by calling the toll-free number 1-800-573-2541 or by sending an e-mail to: [email protected]; copies can also be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
Egan-Jones Ratings Company is a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO). A security rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities, and such rating may be revised or withdrawn at any time by the applicable rating agency.
ABOUT EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY
The Company is an undiversified fixed-capital management investment company. The primary investment objective of the company is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective of generating capital appreciation, primarily by investing in equity and junior debt tranches of secured loan bonds. . The Company is managed and advised externally by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of performance. or future results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those of forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described in the prospectus and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.