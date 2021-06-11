Japanese minister says he never asked adviser to contact Toshiba shareholders





TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Commerce Minister said on Friday he never asked an adviser to contact Toshiba Corp shareholders after a report accused his ministry of colluding with company executives to make pressure on shareholders to comply with its management plans. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) is waiting for Toshiba to respond to the independent investigators’ report, Hiroshi Kajiyama said during a regular press briefing. The report says Toshibas management called on METI to help counter activist foreign shareholders at its annual general meeting last July. The shareholder-commissioned report released on Thursday also alleges that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, when he was chief secretary to the cabinet last year, verbally encouraged this pressure in a meeting with a senior Toshiba executive. Suga, who left Japan yesterday for a meeting of G7 leaders in Britain, has denied the allegation As part of METI’s response, Special Advisor Hiromichi Mizuno approached the Harvard University endowment fund warning it that his vote could be subject to regulatory investigation, sources told Reuters last year. The American university subsequently abstained in the vote. Mizuno, who describes himself as a friend of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and sits on the board of Tesla Incs, has overseen the $ 1.4 trillion Japanese government retirement investment fund (GPIF) before to become a METI advisor. In December, he was appointed United Nations Special Envoy for Innovative Finance and Sustainable Investment. Mizuno did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Toshibas shares fell 1.7% at the start of trading while the Nikkei 225 index was mostly flat. Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; written by Tim Kelly; Editing by Tom Hogue and Edwina Gibbs

