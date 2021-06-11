Business
GameStop abandons plan to sell shares, SEC investigation
The meteoric rally of GameStop Corp. this year as one of the first memes stock icons could lose momentum after the company announced plans to sell more stock and provided few details on its turnaround strategy.
The Grapevine-based video game retailer fell more than 27% to $ 220.39 on Thursday. The stock, which was among the first to get a huge Reddit and social media deal earlier this year, jumped about 1,300% in 2021 as retail investors rallied to take on short sellers and in a climate of optimism regarding the recovery of companies.
Investors are still waiting for a clear strategy from new president and activist investor Ryan Cohen. GameStop has announced a pair of new leaders from Amazon.com Inc. to help transform the physical chain into an ecommerce powerhouse.
Investors deserve more than memes to gauge a company’s long-term fundamental outlook, Baird analyst Colin Sebastian wrote in a note. While clearly laying the groundwork for digital transformation, the board is not ready to divulge details about some challenges, he said.
News that GameStop may offer an additional 5 million shares and that past trading activities are under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission is also weighing on its shares.
The video game retailer said Wednesday that Securities and Exchange Commission staff contacted the company on May 26 for the voluntary production of documents and information related to the action.
We are in the process of reviewing the request and producing the requested documents and intend to cooperate fully with SEC staff on this matter, the company said in a quarterly filing. This investigation should not hurt us.
Since February, securities regulators have been examining social media posts and message boards for signs that fraud played a role in the spiraling stock price swings of GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and other companies, people familiar with the matter said at the time.
GameStop is one of a handful of stocks that have been fueled by Reddit traders investing based on the social media buzz.
Investigating transactions is certainly a big red flag, said David Trainer, CEO of investment research firm New Constructs, in an interview. Perhaps it is the needle that can blow up the stock valuation balloon.
For Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, the outcome of the investigation is unclear and investors may have been more disappointed with the planned stock offering. The shelf recording may have something to do with the decline following the results, Pachter wrote in a note Thursday. Nonetheless, he sees the potential share sale as positive for the company, as it would provide more dry powder for acquisitions.
The GameStops earnings call, which was broadcast live on YouTube and drew several thousand viewers, lasted just 11 minutes. Outgoing CEO George Sherman was the only executive to speak and he declined to answer analysts’ questions.
Sherman will be replaced on June 21 by Matt Furlong, who headed Amazon’s Australian operations. GameStop has also hired fellow Amazon alumnus Mike Recupero as CFO.
GameStop has requested a potential sale of up to 5 million shares via a market offer, which allows retail investors to buy directly. It previously raised $ 551 million through an ATM offering in April. The company has also stayed away from selling stocks this year, despite calls from analysts for fundraising and a flood of similar deals through other memes stocks.
The retailer also reported better-than-expected quarterly sales of $ 1.28 billion and a smaller-than-expected loss.
Katrina Lewis, Kristine Owram and Rob Golum,
Bloomberg News
picture credit
