GameStop shares tumble as SEC probes trading activity





GameStop shares fell 27% on Thursday after the video game retailer announced plans to issue new shares and revealed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the trading activities of its shares. The company, one of the first to become a meme preferred stock by retail investors in January, said after markets closed on Wednesday that the SEC contacted its staff on May 26 for assistance in an investigation into its stock market activity. GameStop said it did not expect the investigation “to have a negative impact on us”, and that it plans to “fully cooperate with the SEC on this matter.” The retailer also said it plans to file an SEC registration for up to 5 million additional shares, which, if issued, would dilute the value of the shares of current investors. “When you dilute for shareholders, your stock price is supposed to go down, so in a way, it’s a sense of normalcy. Other than that, GameStop is trading on pixie dust and dreams, ”said Anthony Chukumba, Managing Director of Loop Capital, which covers the gaming industry. “The title has completely disconnected from the fundamentals and that has not changed. So whatever GameStop reported yesterday wouldn’t make any difference to traders on Reddit. Shares of GameStop, along with a handful of others favored by amateur traders, have rebounded in the past two weeks as retail investors rekindled their early-year enthusiasm. In late January, retail traders organized on online couriers managed to inflict losses on hedge funds betting against GameStop by pushing up its shares. advised But industry experts noted that the speed of recent swings in stock valuations even suggested that the more powerful investors were participating as well. “Retail alone cannot cause these sudden movements,” said Chukumba. “Hedge funds aren’t dumb, there are a bunch of them that have figured out this game and how to exploit it.” Despite Thursday’s drop, discussions on GameStop on the Reddit message boards were muted compared to other popular actions, according to data providers. Again, this suggests that retail investors may not be as active during the last drop in stocks. The company listed at the bottom of the top 10 most discussed stocks on the platform, according to data provider Breakout Point. “It’s surprisingly little. They’re not that excited, they’re not that angry, ”said Ivan Cosovic, founder of Breakout Point. Retail activity had slowed in the past months since shares of GameStop and other companies first surged, but some shares have risen in recent weeks, led by the AMC movie chain. Entertainment. AMC shares rose 95% last Wednesday. AMC also fell more than 13% in New York on Thursday. Its stock is still up more than 2,000% since the start of the year. GameStop is up over 1,177% in 2021. The resurgence of the retail craze hasn’t infected the broader stock markets. The high tech S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively, after trading in a narrow range in recent sessions. “There have been these little mini-fires all over the forest, but they have yet to lead to a larger forest fire,” said Maneesh Deshpande, head of US equity strategy at Barclays. “It’s worrying, but it’s not a macro event.” Video: GameStop Mad Rush: How Redditors Took Wall Street

