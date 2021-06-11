Tesla begins deliveries of its new Model S Plaid

Tesla on Thursday began deliveries of its new Model S Plaid, a high-performance version of the company’s flagship electric sedan with a live event on the company’s test track near its Fremont, Calif., plant.

The company’s chief design officer, Franzvon Holzhausen, served as emcee and carried a hammer on stage to present CEO Elon Musk with a humorous allusion to a previous event where von Holzhausen smashed and smashed the windows of a Cybertruck on stage.

Musk made his debut on Thursday driving a Model S Plaid around the Tesla test track and onto the stage before stepping out to the cheers of some customers and fans invited to the event.

Previously, Musk had promised that the long-awaited Tesla Model S Plaid would deliver 0-100 km / h acceleration in under 2 seconds, and he bragged about “breaking the 2-second barrier” on several occasions on Thursday.

Musk said the new Model S would be “faster than Porsche but safer than Volvo.” But he also cautioned some of his own safety claims, noting that NHTSA has yet to assess the safety of the Model S Plaid.

“We’re in production and going to deliver the first 25 cars now, and then basically we should be down to several hundred cars a week soon and a thousand cars a week next quarter,” Musk said.

According to Tesla’s website, the three-motor all-wheel-drive Plaid Model S produces 1,020 horsepower, has a battery with an EPA estimated range of up to 390 miles, and can reach a top speed of 200 miles. on time, depending on equipment. with the correct wheels and tires. These won’t be available until fall, according to the fine print on the site.

On Thursday, Musk didn’t give any meaningful details about the Model S Plaid’s battery, simply stating, “We have a brand new battery.” (Tesla is struggling to make a 4680 battery cell that it designed and intends to someday use in its own vehicles.)

Musk quickly went from a brief mention of the battery to showing footage of the Model S Plaid’s drive unit and bragged about a “carbon-wrapped” rotor that is part of the vehicle’s electric motor.

“You can take this engine with your hands and it can accelerate a two-ton car to 60 mph in 2 seconds. That kind of power-to-weight ratio is insane,” he said.

He noted that the Model S Plaid can get 187 miles of range in just 15 minutes plugged into a Tesla Supercharger. Participants would have the chance to go around the track, he said.

Musk has also touted a myriad of modifications to the Model S Plaid’s interior, most of which have already been disclosed.

The four-door sedan features a steering yoke rather than a traditional steering wheel, a 17-inch center touchscreen and a separate 8-inch screen in the rear for passenger entertainment, charging ports in the front and in the back that can charge laptops and other mobile devices and the processing power that the company claims puts its systems on par with modern gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5.