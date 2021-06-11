FDA denies emergency approval from US partner of Bharat Bio for Covaxin vaccine





In a setback that could potentially delay the launch of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration has “recommended” Ocugen Inc, the American partner of the Indian vaccine maker, to go with the application. Biologics License (BLA) route with additional data, shattering hopes of emergency use authorization. Ocugen said in a statement Thursday that, as recommended by the FDA, it will continue to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Covaxin. BLA is a “full approval” mechanism by the FDA for drugs and vaccines. The development could delay the launch of Covaxin in the United States, Ocugen said. “The company will no longer be applying for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Covaxin. The FDA provided comments to Ocugen regarding the main dossier. The company had previously submitted and recommended that Ocugen proceed with a BLA submission instead. of an EUA application for its vaccine candidate and requested additional information and data, ”Ocugen said. Ocugen is in talks with the FDA to understand the additional information required to support a BLA submission. The company anticipates that data from an additional clinical trial will be required to support the submission. “Although we were close to finalizing our EUA submission request, we received a recommendation from the FDA to pursue a BLA route. While this will extend our timelines, we are committed to bringing Covaxin to the United States.” , Dr Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, said Ocugen Chairman and CEO and Co-Founder. “This differentiated vaccine is an essential tool to include in our national arsenal given its potential to combat SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the delta variant, and given the unknowns of what will be needed to protect the disease. long-term American population, “he added. Reacting to the “recommendation” from the FDA, Bharat Biotech said that with good herd immunity and a large percentage of the population vaccinated, the pandemic is declining in the United States, the US regulator previously announced that no new EUA would be approved for COVID. -19 vaccines. “All applications must follow the biologic license application process, which is the standard process for vaccines. Data from an additional clinical trial will be required to support the submission of the market application for Covaxin,” the manufacturer said. vaccines. No vaccine manufactured or developed in India has ever received EUA or full clearance from the USFDA. Once approved, it will be a “big leap forward” for vaccine innovation and manufacturing in India, Bharat Biotech added. Ocugen recently announced that it has obtained the exclusive rights to market Covaxin in Canada and has begun discussions with Health Canada for regulatory approval. The company will pursue expedited authorization of the vaccine under the Interim Order Regarding the Importation, Sale and Advertising of Drugs for Use in Connection with COVID-19 in Canada. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative opinions and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos