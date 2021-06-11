Business
Ministry of Finance orders audit of troubled HCMC stock exchange
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange. Photo by VnExpress / Phuong Dong
The Ministry of Finance is preparing to audit the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, which does not seem to have a solution to deal with the overload of its trading system.
The system has been volatile for months, with orders simply frozen or executed very slowly, and stock prices not being displayed, forcing investors to take unnecessary risk.
The worst happened on June 1, when there were excessive volumes and the trade value exceeded VND 21.7 trillion ($ 935.3 million) during the morning session. The system sounded a warning and HoSE was forced to suspend trading in the afternoon to avoid possible problems.
As of June 2, he refused to allow traders to cancel or change orders to avoid system overload, leaving them angry and frustrated.
Now, more than a week later, the major brokers have reauthorized the use of the features, although some still apply limits during peak hours.
The Vietnamese Association of Financial Investors sent a letter to the Ministry of Finance demanding that he replace the leadership of HoSE.
This would help find suitable foreign candidates with extensive experience to replace the current executives whose failures have been responsible for the repeated freezing of transactions.
As a result, the supply and demand mechanism failed to find the correct market prices, investors suffered losses and the country’s stock market saw its reputation damaged, he said. .
HoSE is set to test a trading system purchased from South Korea from June 14, and it should be fully operational this year.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]