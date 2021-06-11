Ministry of Finance orders audit of troubled HCMC stock exchange

The Ministry of Finance is preparing to audit the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, which does not seem to have a solution to deal with the overload of its trading system.



The system has been volatile for months, with orders simply frozen or executed very slowly, and stock prices not being displayed, forcing investors to take unnecessary risk.

The worst happened on June 1, when there were excessive volumes and the trade value exceeded VND 21.7 trillion ($ 935.3 million) during the morning session. The system sounded a warning and HoSE was forced to suspend trading in the afternoon to avoid possible problems.

As of June 2, he refused to allow traders to cancel or change orders to avoid system overload, leaving them angry and frustrated.

Now, more than a week later, the major brokers have reauthorized the use of the features, although some still apply limits during peak hours.

The Vietnamese Association of Financial Investors sent a letter to the Ministry of Finance demanding that he replace the leadership of HoSE.

This would help find suitable foreign candidates with extensive experience to replace the current executives whose failures have been responsible for the repeated freezing of transactions.

As a result, the supply and demand mechanism failed to find the correct market prices, investors suffered losses and the country’s stock market saw its reputation damaged, he said. .

HoSE is set to test a trading system purchased from South Korea from June 14, and it should be fully operational this year.