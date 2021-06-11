Indices hit record highs at the start of trading, Sensex increases 300 points, Nifty exceeds 15,800 points





The benchmark stock indexes on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange opened more than 0.5% more and hit their record highs at the start of trading on Friday. Earlier today, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 326.17 points (0.62%) to its lifetime intraday high of 52,626.64, while the Nifty 50 climbed 97.80 points ( 0.62%) to reach a new all-time high of 15,835.55. As of 10:03 am, the benchmark BSE was trading at 52,570.84, up 270.37 points (0.52%), while the NSE barometer was up 83.95 points (0.53%) at 15,821.70. Gains in early trading were led by Reliance Industries (RIL), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), HDFC Bank, Infosys and Power Grid Corporation of India. Thursday, Sensex had finished 358.83 points (0.69%) higher at 52,300.47 and the broadest Nifty had gained 102.40 points (0.65%) to finish at 15,737.75. Among sector indices on NSE, the Nifty Metal index rose nearly 1.5%, led by shares of Coal India, Steel Authority of India and MOIL. The Nifty IT Index was trading above 0.75%, helped by Oracle Financial Services Software and MphasiS. The Nifty Auto index also rose nearly 0.75% thanks to Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors. In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index traded at 23,005.66, up 110.60 points (0.48%) at 10:08 a.m., while the S&P BSE SmallCap index was at 25,192.15, up 176.26 points (0.70%). The volatility index or India VIX fell 3.71% to 14.4450. Global market US bond yields fell to their lowest level in three months and a large measure of Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors saw enough one-off factors in US consumer price data to support the Reserve’s conviction federal government that the rise in inflation will be transient. Some economists say the rise in the CPI reflects short-term adjustments linked to a reopening of the economy, and many investors seem convinced the Fed is skillfully managing a rebound in economic growth – although questions remain about the way it defines “transient”. Overnight data showed that the US consumer price index recorded its biggest year-on-year increase at 5 percent since August 2008, after rising 4.2 percent in April. In morning trading in Asia, the largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan rose 0.18%. Japan’s Nikkei ditched its initial gains to retreat 0.11%. Seoul’s Kospi was up 0.32%, Australian stocks 0.14% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index 0.53%. Blue-chip Chinese stocks fell more than 1% as consumer staples companies retreated after two days of gains. – contribution of Reuters global market

