Slow vaccinations in developing countries will weigh on oil demand





Global appetite for crude oil will return to pre-pandemic highs by the end of next year, but low coronavirus vaccination rates in emerging economies are pushing back the pandemic end date, the International Energy Agency said on Friday.

In its market report, the energy watchdog said that while it expects global oil demand in the last quarter of 2022 to reach 100.6 million barrels for the first time since At the end of 2019, it also reduced its forecast for a recovery in demand in the second half of this year.

The IEA has said the world will want around 300,000 barrels of crude a day less than previously thought in the last two quarters of this year due to slow vaccination campaigns in countries like Brazil, India and Malaysia. The uneven distribution of vaccines globally means this situation could persist into the second half of 2021 and into 2022, unless access to vaccines improves, the IEA said. The report comes the day after a Wall Street Journal analysis that showed more people have died from Covid-19 already this year than throughout 2020. At the same time, the world has finally burned the oil glut it accumulated when pandemic restrictions blocked flights and closed factories and restaurants last spring. After stocks threatened to exceed storage in the first half of 2020, oil stocks in developed countries fell below their five-year pre-pandemic average in May for the first time in more than a year, reaching their peak. lowest since February 2020 mentioned. This IEA estimate came the day after a report from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries according to which the five-year average would not be reached until the second half of the year. An oil pump outside of Saint-Fiacre, near Paris.

Photo:



christian hartmann / Reuters



Oil prices faltered early Friday as Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 0.3% to $ 72.71 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures, the US gauge, rose 0.2% to $ 70.46 a barrel. Both benchmarks hit new multi-year highs on Wednesday as optimism over resurgent demand has kept Brent prices above $ 70 a barrel in recent weeks. The rebound in consumption, which is largely driven by growing demand for gasoline and jet fuel as the global transportation sector continues to recover, will allow oil producers to turn on the taps next year and increase their production, the Paris-based organization said. After US production declines in 2020 and 2021, US producers are set to increase production by 900,000 barrels per day next year, while other non-OPEC producers will add 700,000 barrels additional per day on the market. While this will leave OPEC and its allies the opportunity to increase production by an additional 1.4 million barrels per day above its target level for the period July 2021 to March 2022, it would still leave alliances production of more than two million barrels per day below its level. 2019 average, according to the IEA. However, the state of Iranian supply is unknown for world producers. President Bidens’ administration on Thursday lifted sanctions against three former Iranian officials and several energy companies amid stalled negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. It could be a sign of things to come. If the parties reach an agreement in the coming weeks, Iranian production could reach full capacity of 3.8 million barrels per day, or 1.4 million barrels from current levels by the end of the year. next year, the report adds. While expectations of increasing oil supply and returning demand for oil next year to 2019 levels represent a return to pre-pandemic normalcy for the global economy, the IEA also stressed. that his forecasts contrasted sharply with his estimates that governments and businesses are still far from on track to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century. This target is crucial to limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a target set out in the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Write to David Hodari and [email protected]

