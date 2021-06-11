Exchange Traded Funds: Why You Should Invest in ETFs

There are ETFs based on market capitalization, such as Nifty ETF, Sensex ETF, Midcap ETF, BSE 500 ETF, etc.

Stocks offer investors the opportunity to invest in stocks of companies that are likely to experience good growth. However, stocks as an asset class are inherently volatile and there are test periods when investors can face extreme volatility. The stock market tends to be volatile due to various factors that affect market sentiment and can lead to sudden price movements. For a retail investor, it might not be possible to stay up to date on all of these factors.

These sharp and often negative price movements can negatively impact investors’ equity investing experience. Without the knowledge and experience required, new investors can suffer significant losses. Caught in a whirlwind of market volatility, driven by a negative investment experience, some of these investors would be scarred for life and may never return to stocks, having lost faith in the asset class.

In order to mitigate such a negative experience, a cautious approach would be to use ETFs as a stepping stone to the equity markets. Most ETFs are index funds, that is, they hold the same securities as a stock index and that too, in the same weightings. Because they replicate the holdings of the index, they generate returns similar to the underlying index. For example, Nifty 50 Index ETF will hold all Nifty 50 shares in the same proportion as the index. Accordingly, the fund will reflect the returns generated by the Nifty 50 index. Likewise, BSE 500 ETF will invest in all 500 companies and investors will also have the opportunity to participate by investing in BSE 500 ETF. The NAVs of these plans increase or decrease in line with the rise or fall of the index.

Why ETFs?

ETFs are a great, convenient and one of the cheapest ways to gain exposure to stocks for investors who have long-term goals and want to invest in stocks without taking too much risk. The diversity of an ETF makes it less volatile than an individual stock. More importantly, in times of volatility, the declines seen in an index fund are likely to be less pronounced, unlike direct investing. By investing in ETFs, one can achieve market-linked returns without the added stress of stock selection or market timing. Additionally, ETFs are publicly traded and can be traded (bought or sold) at any time during market hours through a demat account.

By investing through ETFs, investors can take advantage of stocks in a diversified way and better risk-adjusted returns, eliminating all forms of emotional bias and equity-specific risks, which are the pitfalls of direct investing.

Over the past year, investors in India have become familiar with the concept of ETFs. The same was reflected in the number of folios for equity ETF plans. There has been unprecedented growth in terms of the number of ETF folios, with the number of folios more than doubling from 19 lakhs to 42.5 lakhs, over the past year, and as a result, the AAUM is increased from 1.5 lakh crore to 2.8 lakh crore.

Diversity of offers

Within the ETF universe itself, there are a variety of offerings available. There are market capitalization based ETFs such as Nifty ETF, Sensex ETF, Midcap ETF, BSE 500 ETF, etc. Apart from that, there are ETFs based on specific industries such as IT, banking, healthcare, etc. This means that if an investor is bullish on one industry, say the IT industry, and wants exposure to a bunch of names in the IT space, then investing in an IT ETF is a possibility.

Besides these simple offers, for a savvy investor there are also factor-based ETFs. Currently, most programs are based on factors namely alpha, low volatility, momentum, value and quality. These can be single factor funds or a combination of these factors. In conclusion, if you are an investor looking to invest in the stock markets, ETFs can be an interesting stepping stone.

by Nitin Kabadi, Head- ETF Business, ICICI Prudential AMC

