Business
Real estate startup Flyhomes raises $ 150 million in Series C funding
TAROUSH BHALLA : The real estate start-up Flyhomes has raised 150 million dollars (approximately 1,096 crore) in its Series C financing co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Battery Ventures.
The cycle also saw participation from Fifth Wall, Camber Creek, Balyasny Asset Management, Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff and existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and Canvas Partners.
The company plans to use the funds to fuel its growth and expand its presence. Flyhomes plans to expand its Indian operations and increase its team size from 150 to 450 members in India. The company will hire in engineering, product, analytics, brokerage, mortgage operations and marketing functions, she said in a statement.
As part of the transaction, Lisa Wu of Norwest Venture Partners and Roger Lee of Battery Ventures will also join Flyhomes’ board of directors.
Flyhomes helps homebuyers and brings all stages of the home buying process from brokerage to mortgage together on one platform.
India has been our strategic partner since our inception and a catalyst in more ways than one. The country and its talent have contributed to the success of Flyhomes on a global level. As part of the expansion strategy, we are looking to triple the size of our team and focus on hiring engineers, product managers, growth hackers and business intelligence analysts with an entrepreneurial spirit, ”said Tushar Garg, CEO and co-founder. , Flyhomes.
Flyhomes also allows sellers to buy and move into their next home before selling their current home, eliminating the hassle of moving twice, taking on a double mortgage, or living house tours.
Additionally, if a Flyhomes buyer needs to opt out of a transaction, the platform will buy the home, removing uncertainty for the seller.
We are expanding in India to take advantage of top quality talent here. Our aim is to create the right leadership and culture in India to deliver high performance results. Today we have teams in the US and India in almost every vertical, ”said Gaganpreet Luthra, Managing Director of Flyhomes India.
Flyhomes has bought and sold homes worth over $ 2.5 billion on its platform, since its inception in 2016.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]