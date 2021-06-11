Real estate startup Flyhomes raises $ 150 million in Series C funding

TAROUSH BHALLA : The real estate start-up Flyhomes has raised 150 million dollars (approximately 1,096 crore) in its Series C financing co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Battery Ventures.

The cycle also saw participation from Fifth Wall, Camber Creek, Balyasny Asset Management, Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff and existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and Canvas Partners.

The company plans to use the funds to fuel its growth and expand its presence. Flyhomes plans to expand its Indian operations and increase its team size from 150 to 450 members in India. The company will hire in engineering, product, analytics, brokerage, mortgage operations and marketing functions, she said in a statement.

As part of the transaction, Lisa Wu of Norwest Venture Partners and Roger Lee of Battery Ventures will also join Flyhomes’ board of directors.

Flyhomes helps homebuyers and brings all stages of the home buying process from brokerage to mortgage together on one platform.

India has been our strategic partner since our inception and a catalyst in more ways than one. The country and its talent have contributed to the success of Flyhomes on a global level. As part of the expansion strategy, we are looking to triple the size of our team and focus on hiring engineers, product managers, growth hackers and business intelligence analysts with an entrepreneurial spirit, ”said Tushar Garg, CEO and co-founder. , Flyhomes.

Flyhomes also allows sellers to buy and move into their next home before selling their current home, eliminating the hassle of moving twice, taking on a double mortgage, or living house tours.

Additionally, if a Flyhomes buyer needs to opt out of a transaction, the platform will buy the home, removing uncertainty for the seller.

We are expanding in India to take advantage of top quality talent here. Our aim is to create the right leadership and culture in India to deliver high performance results. Today we have teams in the US and India in almost every vertical, ”said Gaganpreet Luthra, Managing Director of Flyhomes India.

Flyhomes has bought and sold homes worth over $ 2.5 billion on its platform, since its inception in 2016.

