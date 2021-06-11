What it’s like to sail on a cruise ship after discovering 2 cases of COVID





(5:45 a.m. EDT) – When Celebrity Cruises announced that it would be the first line to resume sailing in the Caribbean after the cruise industry closed in March 2020, it drew up its health and safety protocols for take into account the positive possibility of COVID -19 cases could be discovered on board. Even with a fully vaccinated (and tested) crew and passenger base, groundbreaking cases could occur. They happened on land and could certainly happen at sea. As one cruise line executive put it, “You will never completely eliminate COVID, it’s how you manage it that is important.” So, five days after the start of our seven-night cruise on the Celebrity Millennium, when two passengers tested positive for COVID-19 after a routine antigen test required of all passengers, Celebrity and her staff were prepared, after having undergone intensive training for this type of scenario. . Immediate reaction Celebrity immediately isolated the two passengers, who were asymptomatic, and gave them another test, vice president of hotel operations Brian Abel told us. (The second test confirmed the results of the first.) Additionally, the crew members who were in close contact with the couple – the stewards and the waiters – were immediately tested and the results were negative for all, said Abel. The next step was to find the contacts; the couple were questioned about where they spent their time, and Celebrity staff looked at closed-circuit footage on board to identify people who had spent more than 15 minutes with them within 6 feet. (Social distancing has been at play throughout our cruise. Places like restaurants and bars have fewer tables, and the theater, fitness center, and casino have all closed some seats / amenities to encourage distancing. .) Additionally, people who shared buses on excursions with the two passengers who tested positive have been isolated until their tests can be completed and the results are known. We heard our first announcement of positive passengers just after 5 p.m. Thursday, and at 6:45 p.m. that evening, the captain announced that more than 200 of the approximately 600 passengers on board had been tested, and that only the first two guests were positive. Protocols in action We have seen the protocols in action. If there’s a bubble, it’s because we’ve been there. In order to sail, all passengers – and all crew – had to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before the June 5 departure date. In addition, passengers were to undergo a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving at the ship’s home port, Saint-Martin. The two passengers, who are in the same cabin, like everyone else on board, met these requirements. At this point, life seemed “normal” on board, where social distancing was enforced but the wearing of masks for guests is optional. The crew are required to wear masks as an additional layer of security. News of positive tests certainly requires care, concern, and proper protocol from the cruise line, and Celebrity acted quickly and transparently to ensure everyone on board knew what was going on. The point is that the captain’s announcement that two people who tested positive did not send waves of panic among the passengers on board. It didn’t disrupt cruise operations, or even change most people’s plans. There is confidence in knowing that cruise lines have prepared for exactly this possibility. They have trained their crew members to handle cases if they arise. The protocols are in place and they are following them. Keep Calm and carry on Because cruising is a fully vaccinated sail, the science and procedures in place have also helped keep us calm, and the news of the positive tests did not seem to break the overwhelmingly optimistic atmosphere on board. Due to the protocols in place, most guests were able to continue their cruise as planned – attending shows in the theater, having drinks in the lounges and frequenting the casino. The current passenger mood and reaction – combined with the line’s ability to quickly implement their protocols – is a reminder of how far we’ve come since the start of the pandemic – and how the cruise is uniquely positioned to deal with such contingency.

