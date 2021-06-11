British air taxi company Vertical Aerospace goes public in New York | Air Transport





A British startup that makes flying taxis is set to list on the New York Stock Exchange as Virgin Atlantic and American Airlines have placed orders for up to 1,000 of its prototype electric planes. Bristol-based Vertical Aerospace has said its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft could be in service by 2024, once safety regulators certify it. The developers believe that eVTOLs will transform urban transportation, offering on-demand flights in and between cities quieter, cheaper and safer than helicopters. Vertical Aerospace said its VA-X4 model, priced at around $ 4 million ($ 2.8 million), is zero-emissions and nearly silent, capable of carrying four passengers and a pilot over 100 miles and traveling at over 200 mph. Aircraft leasing company Avolon will be the largest launch customer, with a conditional order for 500 aircraft worth $ 2 billion. Virgin Atlantic has purchase options of 150, with a view to establishing a branded network in the UK. American Airlines has placed a conditional order for no less than 250 and will work on similar infrastructure in the United States. Vertical Aerospace plans to float after its merger with Broadstone, a special purpose acquisition company (Spac), worth $ 2.2 billion. Stephen Fitzpatrick, better known as the founder of Ovo Energy, created Vertical Aerospace in 2016. He said: It is the most exciting time in aviation for almost a century. Electrification will transform flight in the 21st century the same way the jet engine did 70 years ago. Today’s announcement brings together some of the world’s largest and most respected tech and aviation companies, and together we can achieve our goal of making the VA-X4 the first zero-carbon aircraft most people have on it. will fly. Vertical Aerospace has also formed strategic partnerships with companies such as Honeywell and Rolls-Royce, and Microsoft is among its other investors. Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said the airline will explore a joint venture to bring short-haul electric vehicle connectivity to cities and our UK airport hubs, starting with London Heathrow as well as Manchester and London Gatwick. The plane could be used to transfer passengers between home and airports, Virgin believes. For example, it would be able to make the 56-mile journey from Cambridge to Heathrow in 22 minutes, compared to 90 minutes by car. The announcement represents another step in the race to make mass electric flights and air taxis a reality. Some analysts have predicted that the sector could be worth 150 billion by 2040, but significant hurdles remain, including regulation and safety certification. The VA-X4 has yet to make its first test flight. Registration for the tutor’s professional messaging Domhnal Slattery, chief executive of Avolon, said his order would accelerate the inevitable commercial deployment of zero-emission aircraft. Before the end of this decade, we expect zero-emission urban air mobility, made possible by eVTOLs, to play an increasingly important role in the global commercial aviation market. Vertical Aerospaces’ rival in Munich, Lilium, also this week announced a tie-up with Honeywell to supply the avionics for a seven-seat EvTOL which it hopes will be in service by 2024. Vertical Aerospaces’ announcement marks the latest example of commercial investors using Spacs to develop businesses. Another such deal was announced on Friday with Wiggle, the Portsmouth-based online bicycle retailer, acquired by German company Signa and merged with Yucaipa, a Spac company, to be publicly traded in the United States as part of the deal. of a $ 3.2 billion deal.

