Dublin-based Avolon to buy up to 500 ‘game-changing’ electric planes





Avolon, the Irish aircraft leasing company, has signed a $ 2 billion (1.6 billion) order for up to 500 electric planes from UK company Vertical Aerospace.

The agreement will introduce the ultra-short-haul aircraft category into commercial aviation and is seen as a revolutionary development that will revolutionize air travel with zero-emission aircraft.

The deal will leverage Avolons scale and industry relationships as one of the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies with Verticals’ technological position in the vertical take-off and landing space electrical (eVTOL). The companies will collaborate throughout the development, certification and subsequent commercial deployment of the VA-X4 aircraft. The VA-X4 has a range of over 100 miles and a capacity for four passengers and one pilot. The aircraft takes off vertically, allowing it to operate in and out of cities and other confined spaces. We have announced an order for 500 VA-X4 #eVTOL plane @VerticalAero which is valued at one billion US dollars. The VA-X4 #eVTOL will revolutionize air transport with zero emissions and underlines our commitment to fight climate change. Read about the order here: https://t.co/SFY0v5cYSd pic.twitter.com/yWCDoRV6qt – Avolon (@avolon_aero) June 10, 2021 Avolon will join Microsoft, Rolls-Royce, Honeywell and American Airlines as equity investors in Vertical, also working with Virgin Atlantic which will be a customer of the VA-X4 launch airline in Europe. Avolon, through its newly incorporated subsidiary Avolon-e, will order aircraft valued at $ 1.25 billion with delivery beginning in late 2024, with an option to purchase additional aircraft up to a worth $ 750 million. Short-haul electric airplanes carrying passengers or cargo are considered to be an important area of ​​rapid growth in the aviation industry. Last month, a group of companies announced a partnership with plans to develop Ireland’s first air taxi service to Shannon. Shannon Group, Skyports, Future Mobility Campus Ireland and Avtrain plan to establish a passenger and cargo vertiport using drones with plans to begin operations next year. “As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, air travel will be dramatically reshaped, with airlines having to embrace emerging technologies that decarbonize air travel. We strongly believe that the VA-X4 will lead this transformation, ”said Avolon CEO Dhnal Slattery. “Before the end of this decade, we expect zero-emission urban air mobility, made possible by eVTOL, to play an increasingly important role in the global commercial aviation market. “ Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said Avolon has a strong track record of start-up and development, a global company that has made the deal an attractive opportunity and a milestone for the company.







