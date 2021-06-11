Vertex Pharmaceuticals, AMC, Dave & Busters: What to watch out for when the stock market opens today





Stock futures are rising steadily, a day after the S&P 500 set its 27th year-closing record amid the push-pull of rising inflation versus a looming labor market healing. Here’s what we were watching before trading started on Friday. Some of the latest stocks to join the meme stocks frenzy are back on the rise ahead of commercialization, with Clover Health CLOV -3.21% up 2.4% and ContextLogic WISH -7.41% up 1.7%. Some of the originals are moving too, with GameStop GME 5.51% up 1.8% and Koss KOSS 0.01% up 1.5%.

Futures contracts linked to the S&P 500 added 0.2%. Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and contracts linked to the Nasdaq-100 edged up 0.1%, putting the technologically heavy index on track to close a fourth week of earnings.

Bitcoin is progressively advancing, even after the FBI recovered a cryptocurrency ill-gotten into its reputation as untraceable. What is coming The University of Michigan consumer confidence index, due at 10 a.m. ET, is expected to rise to 84.4 in the first few weeks of June, from 82.9 at the end of May.

The Group of Seven summit is underway in England. Leaders of the world’s seven largest advanced economies will discuss recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and other issues. Market movers to watch out for Shares of drugmaker Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX -8.46% look sickly pre-market, with a 12% drop. He said he would stop developing an investigational drug after it was shown in a mid-term study to be unlikely to provide any clinical benefit to people with a rare genetic condition. Vertex Pharmaceuticals building in Boston, October 19, 2016.

Photo:



Scott Eisen / Bloomberg News



AMC Entertainment AMC 1.17% jumped 4.4% before market. Late in Thursday’s session, AMC’s credit rating was raised two notches from CCC + to CCC- by S&P Global Ratings as it highlighted recent capital increases by theater operators.

Skee ball anyone? Dave & Busters PLAY 2.00% shares climbed 6.3% pre-market after the entertainment chain reported profit for its most recent quarter as revenue increased as consumers returned to its locations.

Orphazyme ORPH shares traded in the United States -41.71% plunged 52% before commercialization. The Denmark-based biopharmaceutical company said overnight that it was not aware of any reason for the recent extreme volatility. On Thursday, its shares closed up more than 300%.

Cruise passengers have caught the Covid blues. Two guests sharing a room on Royal Caribbean Groups Celebrity Millennium tested positive for Covid-19 towards the end of the cruise, the company said. The ship was leaving the Caribbean island of Saint Martin, one of the company’s first trips to restart outside the region. Royal Caribbean RCL -1.59% shares fell 1.8% pre-market and Carnival CCL -1.21% was also down, by 1%.

About UBER 0.71% increased 0.7% pre-market. A Chinese competitor, Didi Chuxing Technology, made public its IPO papers on Thursday and could reach a valuation of over $ 70 billion. Didi is known to have successfully pushed Uber out of China, winning a deadly price war that ended in 2016. But Uber should also benefit from Didis’ success, as it now owns a 12.8% stake in Didi .

EVERYTHING to chew -4.41% shares fell 1.8% pre-market after the pet retailer said it faced labor shortages and supply issues that drove it to run out of certain items. Still, investors were shocked when he also surprised Wall Street with quarterly earnings. Market facts As the pandemic hit India hard, its stock market jumped. The MSCI India Index hit record highs this week and is now up 14% for the year to date.

Uranium was trading this week at $ 32.05 a pound, according to UxC LLC, a nuclear fuel research and data company. Prices hit a record high of $ 136 per pound in 2007, according to records dating back to 1987.

On this day in 1930, trying to regain public confidence in the market, New York Stock Exchange Chairman Richard Whitney saw the press see him bid, with his own money, for $ 160 per share for a block of 60,000 shares of US Steel. Soon after, the stock fell below $ 150, reaching $ 21 at the low of the 1932 market. Card of the day Money is pouring into stocks that score high on issues like building a diverse workforce and reducing carbon emissions. But determining the performance of the highest rated and lowest rated companies is nearly impossible due to inconsistencies in the way they are rated. Must read since you went to bed Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

