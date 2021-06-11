For rent: Windmill space in the Atlantic between Long Island and New Jersey





WASHINGTON The Biden administration announced on Friday it would begin the formal process of selling leases to develop offshore wind farms in shallow water between Long Island and New Jersey as part of its drive to shift the country to energy renewable. The proposed sale, the first by the Biden administration, includes eight rental areas in New York Bight, a triangular area in the Atlantic Ocean between Cape May in New Jersey and Montauk Point on the eastern tip of Long Island. Administration officials estimated that the wind turbines there could generate more than seven gigawatts of electricity, enough to power more than 2.6 million homes. The move is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to revive the country’s offshore wind sector. Last month, he gave final approval to the country’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm off Marthas Vineyard and said it would open up the California coast to wind farms. Earlier this week, the administration said it was considering whether to bring wind farms to the Gulf of Mexico. President Biden has set a goal of producing 30,000 megawatts of electricity from offshore wind across the country by 2030.

This is in stark contrast to former President Donald J. Trump, who denigrated wind turbines, saying they destroy property values, cause cancer and kill birds. His administration promoted the development of fossil fuels and challenged the scientific consensus that emissions produced by the combustion of oil, gas and coal cause climate change. Mr. Trump began his administration by offering 73 million acres in the waters off the coast of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida for oil and gas exploration and ended it by selling oil and gas drilling rights in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. The Biden administration suspended drilling leases in the Arctic refuge last week. Climate change poses an existential threat, not only to our environment, but to our health, communities and economic well-being, Home Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. She called the development of offshore wind and other renewable energy resources an important element in addressing this reality. Interiors Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which oversees offshore activities, designated New York Bight as a priority offshore wind area in March, a first step before issuing new leases to wind developers. This was supposed to happen in 2019, but the Trump administration missed the deadline. A 2020 study by Wood Mackenzie, an international energy consultancy, found that offshore wind development in New York Bight would support 32,200 jobs and $ 3.3 billion in wages per year. The sale of the lease not only opens a door for investment in New York, but will support jobs and businesses across the United States, said Erik Milito, president of the National Ocean Industries Association, which represents oil producers. , gas and offshore wind.

But the fishing industry says wind farms will come into conflict with prime areas where scallops, clams and other seafood are caught, and that the federal government has ignored its concerns. Fishermen have not really been included as co-planners or trusted participants in offshore wind planning. Everything is really one-sided, said Annie Hawkins, executive director of the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance, which advocates for the fishing industry. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management offers several stipulations as part of the lease sale, including one that would require collective agreements. The new rules would require companies that are awarded rental contracts to make all reasonable efforts to enter into a project work agreement covering construction in the rental area. There is also a proposed requirement for companies to create mechanisms to provide benefits to underserved communities as well as improved communication with fishing communities and others. The Home Office will hold a 60-day comment period for public comment on the lease sale and proposed new requirements before issuing a final notice announcing the date of the lease sale. Offshore wind has been booming for more than a decade in Europe, where thousands of wind turbines now dot the coasts. Technology has been slower to take off in the United States, which currently only has two tiny operating wind farms near Rhode Island and Virginia. But wind power is poised to expand rapidly along the east coast, with recent commitments from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Virginia to purchase more than 25,000 megawatts of water. offshore wind energy by 2035, according to the American Clean Power Association.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos