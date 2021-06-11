Japanese minister denies officials asked adviser to contact Toshiba shareholders

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Commerce Minister on Friday denied that his officials had asked an adviser to lean on foreign shareholders in Toshiba Corps to ensure management won a key vote on board members. administration last year.

The Toshiba Corp. logo is displayed on top of a building in Tokyo, Japan on June 11, 2021. REUTERS / Issei Kato

The denials follow an explosive shareholder-ordered inquiry released Thursday that accused the government of colluding with Toshiba to pressure foreign investors to comply with management’s wishes.

Among its findings, the investigators’ report states that Toshiba, working in unison with the Commerce Department, did in fact ask a government adviser, described as Mr. M, to negotiate with the Harvard University endowment fund for change their voting behavior.

Ministry officials informed me that it is not true that a request was made to engage with individual investors, Commerce Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said during a regular press briefing.

He added that the ministry was awaiting Toshibas’ response to the report.

Sources have already told Reuters here that Hiromichi Mizuno, a ministry adviser at the time, told the Harvard Fund that it could be subject to a regulatory investigation if the fund did not follow management’s recommendations at the annual general meeting of Last year. The fund then abstained from voting.

Mizuno, a board member of Tesla Inc and who previously oversaw the $ 1.4 trillion government of Japan pension investment fund, is currently the United Nations special envoy for innovative finance and l sustainable investment.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A LAST WASTE OF MINISTRIES?

The independent investigation revealed that Toshiba had devised a plan to exert undue influence over Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, Toshibas’ largest shareholder, in order to remove its candidates for the board of directors.

The report also states that the plan was to pressure another fund, 3D Investment Partners, in addition to the Harvard fund to change their votes and that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga verbally encouraged pressure on shareholders when he was secretary in chief of staff in a meeting with a senior Toshiba official. executive last year.

Suga, who left Japan yesterday for a meeting of G7 leaders in Britain, denied the allegation.

The report discredits the efforts of the Japan Financial Services Agency as well as the Ministry of Commerce itself to improve corporate governance in Japan, and comes as the country tries to rebuild its international reputation ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo next month.

Some activist investors, however, said the successful push by shareholders for an independent investigation in a landmark vote this year and the findings of the reports showed progress was being made in corporate governance in Japan.

This is the direct result of Japan’s attempt to have a world-class governance structure. That doesn’t mean they’re perfect yet, said Brian Heywood, CEO of Taiyo Pacific Partners, an activist fund that has been operating in Japan for 20 years.

All of Japan Inc is not rushing to defend Toshibas, he said, adding that he sees the debacle as the last breath of capitalism controlled by the Japanese Ministry of Commerce.

GLASS LEWIS REQUESTS NO VOTE

No more headaches for Toshiba, who has yet to say when to respond to investigators’ report, U.S. proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis urged shareholders at this year’s AGM on Friday to vote against the renewal the chairman of the board of directors of Toshiba, Osamu Nagayama and four others. appointed to the board of directors by the company.

He called the investigators ‘report a rather damning indictment of the effectiveness of Toshibas’ main watchdog and its ability to credibly represent the interests of all investors.

As one of the industrial conglomerates that modernized Japan and contributed to its economic recovery after World War II, Toshiba maintains close ties with the government. Its nuclear reactors and defense equipment business mean it is also closely watched by industry bureaucrats.

In 2017, however, battered by accounting scandals and massive write-downs on its nuclear reactor business in the United States, Toshiba had to quickly seek a large injection of capital from foreign investors. As a result, activist investors are estimated to represent 25% of Toshibas shareholding. He also had to sell his prized chip unit.

Since the push by activist shareholders this year for greater accountability, Toshiba has faced a $ 20 billion bid from CVC Capital and has seen former CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani resign in the turmoil that followed.

Although Toshiba rejected the offer, it said it would conduct a strategic review.

Given the utter failure of Toshibas governance and the lack of transparency demonstrated by the independent report, we believe that radical reform through privatization is the only viable option to rejuvenate the company, said a executive of a large shareholder of Toshiba, asking not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Toshibas stock closed 1.6% lower on Friday against a broader, flatter market.