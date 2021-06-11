Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (TSM): How To Play The World’s Largest Chipmaker.

A severe semiconductor shortage has caused problems for the entire economy, but it’s also giving investors a new appreciation for the importance of everything from simple chips costing a few dollars to the more advanced components that power companies. high-end phones, computers and data centers.

Semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan



(ticker: TSM) is at the heart of this global chip renaissance. The company is a critical supplier to US tech giants like



Apple



(AAPL) and



Qualcomm



(QCOM) and Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies. TSMC shares are widely held around the world, and for good reason. It reported an annualized rate of 29% over the past decade.

But TSMC stocks are now caught in a rare correction. The title is down 15% since mid-February. Investors should avoid the temptation to buy during the downside, at least for now. A confluence of factors could make the next few quarters bumpy enough to give long-term investors a chance to pick up shares of the tech juggernaut at an even cheaper price.

Certainly, the long-term opportunity has not changed. If oil was the crucial commodity of the past, semiconductors are the critical commodity of the future, and TSMC is a leader in manufacturing the advanced chips needed for 5G, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and vehicles. electric.

Founded in 1987, the Taiwanese company accounts for around 60% of outsourced chip manufacturing and 90% of profits. TSMC has made significant investments in its foundries, helping it to manufacture ever denser chips that generate more power while using less power. Rival



Intelligence



(INTC) struggled to match that success.

Even the only analyst with a sell note on TSMC stock sings the company’s praise: it’s an A-plus company with solid management, says Mehdi Hosseini, senior equity analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group , which has covered TSMC for over 20 years. But Hosseini says he can’t ignore the short-term challenges and the stock price.

Despite the recent massive selloff, TSMC shares are still up 110% over the past 12 months, and they are trading at 27 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, well above the five-year stock average. from 19.

This high multiple doesn’t offer much cushion if and when challenges arise. Some fund managers warn that near-term demand may fall short of optimistic analysts’ forecasts for the next two quarters. Additionally, increased spending by TSMC and its rivals to meet increased demand could reduce profit margins.

Meanwhile, escalating geopolitical tensions put Taiwan, an autonomous democracy that China sees as a province, and its most important business, in a delicate position.

Daiwa Capital Markets analyst Rick Hsu is concerned that the chip shortage, which has hampered auto factories and pushed gamers to seek out new consoles, could create inventory-related issues in the first half of 2022.

Hsu said Barrons in an email stating that TSMC shares need to lose an additional 15%, to around $ 100, to properly reflect the current risk profile. The stock recently closed at $ 118.

The weak demand for smartphones, which accounts for 45% of revenue, could also lead to disappointments. With TSMC’s profit margins already near a peak, future growth will require increased sales. It could be difficult in the short term. Apple’s iPhone 13 is unlikely to provide a major catalyst, while Chinese smartphone vendors currently lack the killer app needed to drive upgrades, Hosseini says.

You can’t just give it multiple expansion because it’s a great business. It takes profit power, says Hosseini, noting that the company trades at a significant premium over the



S & P500 Index.



It has a price target of $ 85, which puts it well outside the consensus. Wall Street’s average price target on TSMC is $ 141.

Analysts, on average, expect TSMC earnings to rise 14% to $ 4.06 per share this year, and 16% to $ 4.69 per share next year, with earnings falling. growth of 16% to $ 55.8 billion this year and 16% next year.

E = Estimate. Source: FactSet

In April, TSMC CEO CC Wei told investors about a structural increase in demand, with megatrends around 5G and high-performance computing applications fueling strong demand for several years to come.

Even so, Wall Streets’ estimates may be overly optimistic, says Laura Geritz, CEO of Rondure Global Advisors, which owns TSMC shares. She notes that the company’s growth was boosted last year as families in quarantine loaded themselves with PCs, gadgets, game consoles and home appliances, all of which require more and more chips. .

These buying habits could change quickly as the pandemic abates and central banks begin to reduce their support for the economy.

I think you will get a better chance, says Geritz of buying TSMC shares. It’s expensive when you take away what could be tax and family savings.

One of the reasons investors are drawn to TSMC is its long and impressive list of clients. But this advantage becomes increasingly expensive to maintain as businesses and governments demand more geographically diverse supply chains.

In the United States, the Senate has just passed a massive $ 250 billion program for China that includes funding and incentives to produce more chips closer to home, as well as calls for increased funding for the research and development more broadly to help the United States maintain its technological lead over China.

The Biden administration has just completed a supply chain review of critical materials such as chips and is working to boost domestic production and make the United States less vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions.

The industry is already responding. Intel recently unveiled plans to spend $ 20 billion on two new manufacturing plants in Arizona, while



Samsung Electronics



(005930. Korea) plans to invest $ 116 billion over the next decade, which includes a new chip factory in the United States. Meanwhile, TSMC has announced plans to invest $ 100 billion over the next three years, including building two new plants in Arizona.

The increase in business spending is likely necessary to maintain a competitive advantage, and the spending could address some of the concerns of the Biden administration by moving some production to the United States.

In the short term, however, spending creates financial risk. Longtime TSMC investor Andrew Foster sold TSMC’s stake in its $ 2.1 billion earlier this year



Growth and income of seafarers abroad



funds (SFGIX). He cites concerns about the company’s increased capital spending and its potential impact on free cash flow and the dividend, which has a yield of 1.8%.

Current valuations ignore those risks, according to Foster, who says he might reconsider if the stock gets cheaper.

In an email, TSMC representative Nina Kao said the company’s investment in Arizona is intended to meet the long-term capacity needs of customers and is not tied to political pressure. The company, Kao added, is confident the Arizona plant will be profitable.

The biggest risk for TSMC stocks is China. The country is determined to unify and tensions have escalated with the increase in China’s military activity in the South China Sea region. Frictions are likely to intensify: the United States has said it soon investment and trade negotiations with Taiwan, as the administration seeks to strengthen Taipei.

While political observers do not see armed conflict on the horizon, the risk of an accident increases as military activity increases. How quantifying Chinese TSMC risk keeps fund managers from sleeping at night. They say a military conflict between China and Taiwan is an all bets off event that would shake entire markets, not just TSMC shares.

TSMC declined to comment on the policy beyond stating that it was a law-abiding company focused on serving its customers.

The risks don’t change the fact that semiconductors have never been so important.

The valuations of quality growth companies such as TSMC have clearly increased, in part because demand for semiconductors is high, while at the same time there is a severe shortage, says Martin Lau, managing partner of 37 billion dollars FSSA Investment Managers, which focuses on Asia-Pacific and emerging market strategies.

And yet, cyclically, now is not the best time to buy TSMC, and the short-term safety margin has gone down, he adds. We remain positive for the longer term.

Investors just need to choose the right entry point.

