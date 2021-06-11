Consumer Confidence Bounces Back in June Thanks to Opinions of Richest Americans





After reaching a pandemic peak in April and falling sharply in Maythe University of Michigan consumer confidence index rebounded in June. The University of Michigan consumer confidence indicator reached a preliminary reading of 86.4 in June from a final reading of 82.9 in May. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal predicted a reading of 84.4 in June. Sentiment remains lower than April 13-month high of 88.3. What happened: A sub-index that measures what consumers think of the economy right now rebounded to 90.6 in June from 89.4 last month, due to rapid job gains over the past month. Growing inflation fears still weigh on Americans, leaving Americans feeling that risks to the economy are looming. Consumer optimism for the next six months fell from 90.6 in May to 89.4 in the previous month. Consumer expectations for inflation edged down in June but remained elevated, according to the Michigan survey, Inflation expectations slipped to 4.0% over the next year, from 4.6% in May. This is the second highest level of last year. Consumers expect inflation to rise at a rate of 2% over the next five years. Big picture: Americans are feeling the benefits of a relatively strong recovery with more than a million jobs over the past three months, but they are still concerned about the prospect of soaring inflation. On Thursday, the government announced that the consumer price index rose 5% over the past 12 months and ended in May, the largest annual increase since 2008. What UMich said:The gain in early June was mostly in middle- and high-income households and was about future economic prospects rather than current conditions, wrote Richard Curtin, chief economist of the University of Michigan survey, noting that respondents have cited rising market prices for homes and automobiles topped the list. spirit among respondents. Fortunately, once the pandemic is exiting, consumers are temporarily less price sensitive due to pent-up demand and record savings as well as improved employment and income prospects, he added. What are outside economists saying? JunesConsumerSentimentSurvey was mixed, as was the way the recovery is unfolding, Robert Frick, business economist at Navy Federal Credit Union said in an email. While consumers are rightly frustrated with the current high prices of homes, cars and durable goods, they recognize that job growth has finally started to move decisively in the right direction. Market reaction: The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.23%

edged down into negative territory after the report, and declined around 0.03% in Friday afternoon trading. The S&P 500 SPX,

-0.04%

also dropped as a result of the report. The Nasdaq COMP,

+ 0.09%

was pretty much flat.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos