



Airbnb is tackling what it calls a "threat" imposed on communities by repeat party house offenders. To address the issue, the home-sharing company announced its intention – in partnership with Vrbo, which is an Expedia Group company – to develop the Community Integrity Program, which is a combined effort to keep the community safe. by sharing information on lists. The companies will use a third-party intermediary to develop "a process that identifies properties that have been permanently removed from each platform due to repeated violations of respective community policies," Airbnb said. Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % ABNB AIRBNB, INC. 148.35 +2.23 +1.53% Information on these properties will be available for the two companies to assess and "take appropriate action." Both companies are already well acquainted with the challenge of disruptive party houses. Although Vrbo Stay close and Airbnb Neighborhood helpline allowing community members and hosts to "elevate" any issues, Airbnb warned that "the challenge remains." For example, "repeat offenders can be removed from one platform, to appear on another," according to Airbnb. While "rare," these types of disruptive parties can impact the quality of life in a community, according to Airbnb. "This affects a very small minority of short-term rental housing, however, for neighbors it can be a real neighborhood nuisance," Airbnb said. "Neither Airbnb nor Vrbo have a tolerance for this type of irresponsible activity." To properly handle this problem, Airbnb says it takes an entire industry. "Neighbors don't care if a party house gets their reservations through a particular platform – they just want the parties to end," Airbnb said. "That's why a single platform can't solve this problem – it takes an industry-wide effort." AIRBNB EXTENDS ITS PARTY BAN POLICY THROUGH SUMMER 2021 The companies are urging other platforms in the short-term rental industry to join the community integrity program as soon as it launches to reduce "enforcement gaps and put community safety first." According to Airbnb, the program is expected to arrive in the United States in the coming months. In the meantime, Airbnb said additional details on the program will be provided "soon".

