MediaValet announces its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange





Vancouver, British Columbia – (Newsfile Corp. – June 11, 2021) – MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) (“MediaValet” or the “Company”), a leading provider of digital asset management software and Creative Trading, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). In effect at the opening of the markets on Monday, June 14e, 2021, the Company’s common shares will begin trading on the TSX under its current symbol, “MVP”, and will simultaneously be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. MediaValet shareholders are under no obligation to take any action with respect to its listing on the TSX as there will be no change in the ticker symbol of the common shares or the CUSIP. “We are pleased to have received final approval from TSX,” said David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. “Over the past 12 months, we have reached an inflection that makes the TSX move a natural next step as we continue to execute on our mission of being the leading provider of enterprise DAM software. We are grateful for the growth platform provided by the TSX Venture Exchange and look forward to the opportunities available to us through TSX, our team at MediaValet, our clients and our investors. “ About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet is at the forefront of cloud-native digital asset management and creative enterprise operations. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available in 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet offers unmatched security, reliability, redundancy, compliance and scalability; while providing the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise cloud native DAM capabilities on a global scale, desktop to server to cloud support for creative teams, as well as global cloud redundancy and management for everyone. source, WIP and end assets, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations in Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other top third party applications. The story continues Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com For more information, please contact: David MacLaren

Phone. : (604) 688-2321

[email protected] Chapter of Pedram

Phone. : (416) 644-5081

[email protected] To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87107

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos