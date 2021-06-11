Passengers positive for COVID on cruise presented as “fully vaccinated”





Corrections and Clarifications: This story has been updated to reflect the fact that although Celebrity Cruises billed the Celebrity Millennium ship as “fully immunized,” there are some unvaccinated children on the ship. Two passengers from the United States who shared a room aboard Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Millennium ship, which was billed as carrying “a fully vaccinated crew and guests”, have tested positive for COVID-19,the cruise line said in a statement. The tests came back positive in end-of-cruise testing, which was completed 72 hours before passengers returned to the United States, Celebrity Cruises spokesperson Jonathon Fishman told USA TODAY. All adult passengers were required to show proof of vaccination in addition to a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the ship’s departure from the Caribbean island of Saint Martin on Saturday. Children under 12 are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States, where the majority of passengers come from. Fishman noted there were fewer than 10 children on board and said no further vaccine exemptions had been granted. There are over 1,200 people on the ship. To enter St. Maarten, adult passengers had to fill out a form and provide a vaccination card, Fishman said. The cards were also checked at the port, he continued. It is still possible to test positive for the coronavirus even after being vaccinated, experts say. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a person’s body can take weeks to develop immunity after being vaccinated. While the navigation took place outside U.S. waters, meaning CDC regulations did not apply, CDC spokeswoman Caitlin Shockey told USA TODAY on Friday that “it is safe to navigate and responsibly during a global pandemic is very difficult, ”when asked about the emergence of COVID. aboard the Celebrity Millennium. The CDC’s framework for the conditional navigation order seeks to mitigate this challenge by requiring a phased approach from the United States. cruise due to the continued spread of the pandemic around the world. Shockey noted that the health agency’s restrictions are being imposed due to a “risk of a resurgence in countries that have suppressed transmission, continued concerns with restarting international cruises and the need for time. additional for the cruise industry to test the effectiveness of control measures for the potential Transmission of COVID-19 on board cruise ships with passengers without increasing public health. “ It is not possible that the cruise is a “zero-risk activity” in terms of the spread of COVID-19, she added, noting that vaccines play a “critical role” in the safe recovery of COVID-19. operations. “The CDC recommends that all travelers (passengers and crew) get vaccinated against COVID-19. “ The Celebrity Millennium ship was docked at Curao and passengers who tested positive remained in isolation on board, Fishman said Thursday. The ship will return to Saint-Martin on Saturday to disembark. “The individuals are asymptomatic and currently isolated and monitored by our medical team,” the Celebrity statement said Thursday. “We are conducting contact tracing, speeding up testing for all close contacts and monitoring the situation closely.” Close contacts were confirmed negative after being tested again for COVID-19, Fishman told USA TODAY on Friday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos