3 experts leave an FDA panel on the approval of an Alzheimer’s disease drugExBulletin

toggle legend Scott Eisen / AP Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Three experts have now resigned from a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee after the agency approved an Alzheimer’s drug called Aduhelm against the wishes of nearly everyone on the panel.

The drug whose generic name is aducanumab was approved on Monday, triggering a variety of responses, ranging from celebrations among some patients, caregivers and doctors to pointed questions about the drug’s benefits and costs.

The latest outing comes from Dr Aaron Kesselheim, professor at Harvard Medical School and also director of the Regulatory, Therapeutics and Law program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He said the FDA was giving Aduhelm the green light despite not having enough evidence that the drug would help Alzheimer’s patients.

Doctor sends scathing resignation letter to FDA

“Fast Track Approval isn’t meant to be the backup you use when your clinical trial data isn’t good enough for regular approval,” Kesselheim said via Twitter Monday as the FDA issued its approval for Aduhelm.

Kesselheim called it “possibly the worst drug approval decision in recent US history” in a scathing resignation letter he sent it Thursday to acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock.

“It is clear to me that the FDA is not currently able to adequately incorporate the committee’s scientific recommendations into its approval decisions,” wrote Kesselheim, who has served on the FDA advisory committee since 2015.

He said the FDA changed its approach to Aduhelm at the last minute to grant fast-track approval to a classification that will require manufacturers of the drug to conduct another study after it is released to the public. And he alleged that when the advisory committee voted against the drug in November, its members were given different criteria to consider that the FDA cited in an explanation of its decision.

Kesselheim also wrote that “some of the questions the FDA asked to be answered were worded in a manner that seemed biased to provide answers that would promote drug approval.”

Still, 10 of the 11 committee members voted against approving the drug, according to the STAT medical news site, which added that the latest member had voted “uncertain.”

The FDA has acknowledged the controversy and attention generated by the drug’s approval. The agency “concluded that the benefits of Aduhelm for patients with Alzheimer’s disease outweighed the risks of the therapy,” Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the Center for Assessment and Research of drugs from the FDA, in a statement.

In resigning, Kesselheim joins neurologists David Knopman of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and Joel Perlmutter of the University of Washington in St. Louis, who this week announced their departure from the central and peripheral nervous system drug advisory committee of the FDA.

With the three resignations, the federal panel has now lost a third of its members who come from outside the government.

Aduhelm is the first new therapy to be approved for Alzheimer’s disease since 2003.

As NPR’s Jon Hamilton reported:

“This drug has generated all kinds of enthusiasm because it is the first approved drug that does more than just relieve the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. This drug actually affects an underlying disease process by reducing the amount of plaque. sticky amyloid that builds up in the brain. The catch is that removing this plaque may not help patients avoid memory loss and thinking problems. A large study has shown it to be the case.

He noted that the FDA would not normally be expected to grant approval for a drug under the mix of circumstances that surrounded Aduhelm.

Make connections with another expensive drug

In his resignation letter, Kesselheim also cited the late 2016 FDA approval of eteplirsen, which is intended to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The agency’s approach to the two drugs has been a debacle, the doctor said.

Sarepta, the maker of eteplirsen, said at the time that it would charge $ 300,000 per year for each patient receiving the drug.

The approval of “two highly problematic drugs” that may not help people with terrible illnesses, Kesselheim warned, “will undermine the care of these patients, the public’s confidence in the FDA, the pursuit of useful therapeutic innovations and affordability of the health system. “

Aduhelm was developed by the American company Biogen and the Japanese company Eisai. When the drug hits the market, it will be extremely expensive.

The drug will be administered by infusion every four weeks, at an annual cost of approximately $ 56,000, companies said. This is the list price, which does not necessarily reflect the out-of-pocket expenses for someone with insurance and / or Medicare. Preliminary estimates suggest that patients’ co-pay for the drug could cost around $ 11,500 per year.

To defend this high cost, Biogen and Eisai point to the huge sums of money needed to care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease. Each year in the United States, they said, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias result in an overall annual cost of more than $ 600 billion.