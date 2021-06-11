Why NIO Stock is increasing today





What happened Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were up on Friday, after the company’s CEO confirmed that his manufacturing partner had started construction of a second factory near NIO’s headquarters in the industrial city of Hefei. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, NIO’s U.S. depository shares were up about 7% from Thursday’s closing price. So what NIO founder and CEO William Li shared some business updates at an event for NIO owners in China on Thursday, according to multiple reports in Chinese business media. Of particular note to investors, Li confirmed that construction of NIO’s second plant is now underway. The plant, which will be operated by NIO’s manufacturing partner, state-owned automaker Jianghuai Automobile Group, is under construction in a new “Neo Park” in Hefei City. NIO has agreed to help build and run the Neo Park, which (hopefully) will help turn Hefei into an electric vehicle manufacturing and expertise center, as part of a rescue deal with the economic development authorities last year. The new plant is expected to begin production in the third quarter of 2022, Li said. Once operational, it will increase NIO’s available production capacity to around 20,000 vehicles per month, from a current high of 10,000. This is not great news, as we knew the factory was coming. But that’s a positive status report, and it likely contributed to EV investors’ interest in the stock on Friday. Now what Separately, NIO said on Friday morning that it had completed the approval process required to sell its flagship ES8 electric SUV in the European Union, according to a report by CnEVPost. NIO last month announced plans to begin deliveries of the ES8, a “three-row” premium electric crossover, in Norway in September. Its next ET7 sedan will follow once launched, likely early next year.

