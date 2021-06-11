Subscription of shares of Valoe Corporation on the basis of a convertible





Valoe Corporation Exchange Release June 11, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. Finnish time The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the “Company”) today decided on the subscription of shares on the basis of the conversion of the promissory notes issued under the 1/2021 convertible bond of the Company. During the said subscription of shares, the lenders of the 1/2021 convertible bond subscribed a total of 85,000,000 new shares (the “New I Shares”) of the Company by converting the promissory notes into New I Shares in accordance with conversion requests submitted to the Company (the “Share Subscription”). The entire borrowed capital of the 1/2021 convertible bond has been converted into New I Shares in the Share Subscription. The terms of the 1/2021 convertible bond were disclosed on the stock exchange on January 19, 2021. A loan share of EUR 1.00 under the promissory note authorized the lender to subscribe for 25 New I Shares of the Company. The subscription price for a New I Share of the Company was EUR 0.04 per share. The subscription price of a share was paid by way of compensation with the unpaid capital of the 1/2021 convertible bond. The subscription price for the New I Shares has been entered in full in the Company’s invested unrestricted equity fund and the Company’s share capital has therefore not been increased in connection with the Subscription for Shares. The Company will immediately request the registration of the New I Shares in the Trade Register. The Company expects that the New Shares which I have subscribed for in the context of the Subscription of Shares will be registered in the Commercial Register around 23 June 2021. The New I Shares will be issued and registered in the system of registration in an account managed by Euroclear Finland Ltd around 23 June 2021. The New I Shares are of the same category as the other shares of the Company and give the right to the same shareholder rights as the old shares of the Company after their registration. In addition, the Board of Directors of Valoe decided to issue a total of 28,000,000 new shares (New II shares) to the Company itself without consideration and the Company subscribed all of the 28,000,000 New Sares II which were addressed to him. The issue of shares without consideration to the Company itself is carried out to implement financing. The New Shares II are of the same category as the other shares of the Company and give the right to the same shareholder rights as the old shares of the Company after their registration. It is estimated that the New Shares II will be registered in the Commercial Register around June 23, 2021 and registered in the book entry system managed by Euroclear Finland Ltd around June 23, 2021. After the registration of the New I Shares and the New II Shares in the Trade Register, the total number of shares of the Company is 368,359,195 shares, of which 36,285,616 are held by the Company (therefore the total amount of shares shares held by the Company is approximately 9.85% of all shares of the Company). The Company will apply for the admission of the New I Shares and the New II Shares to public trading on the stock exchange list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about June 24, 2021 after a prospectus in accordance with Finnish Securities Market Law has been submitted to the Company. Financial Supervisory Authority on June 9, 2021 has been approved and disclosed. In Mikkeli, June 11, 2021 Valoe Corporation BOARD OF DIRECTORS For more information:

CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation

Phone. +358 405216082

email: [email protected]

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Main media

Valoe Corporation specializes in clean energies, particularly in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; module production lines; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.

