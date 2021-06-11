Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Intention to Adjourn Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve WPT Sale Transaction

IRVINE, Calif .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the Company or AESE), a global esports entertainment company, provides an update regarding its special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 28, 2021 (the special meeting) to review and approve the sale by the Company of 100% of the outstanding share capital. from Club Services, Inc., or CSI, to Element Partners, LLC (the WPT Sales Transaction). CSI is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company which directly or indirectly owns 100% of the outstanding share capital of each of the legal entities which collectively operate or engage in the poker related activities and assets of the Company. The agenda for the Extraordinary Meeting also includes a proposal to adjourn the Extraordinary Meeting to a later date or time if necessary or appropriate, including to solicit additional proxies, if there is not enough votes at the time of the extraordinary meeting to approve the transaction to sell WPT. .

Ourgame International Holdings Limited (Ourgame), the largest shareholder of the company, beneficially holding approximately 30.6% of the outstanding common shares of the company through Primo Vital Limited (Primo), its wholly owned subsidiary , informed the company that the rules governing the listing of securities of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited (these rules, the listing rules and this stock exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), on which Ourgames shares are listed, requires that Urgame gets approval from its shareholders before voting its shares of the company’s common stock. belonging to Primo at the extraordinary meeting. Urgame further informed the Company that it has convened an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (the Urgame Meeting) to consider the approval of the WPT sale transaction, which is currently scheduled for June 30, 2021 ( Hong Kong time), after the date of the special meeting. If there are not enough votes to approve the WPT sale transaction at the special meeting, the Company intends to adjourn the special meeting to a later date after the Urgame meeting. which Urgame can vote for its ordinary shares. Following such an adjournment, the Company intends to file a press release announcing the date and time at which it will reconvene the Special Meeting.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

