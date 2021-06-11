Auto Insurance For Nurses | The bank rate

If you are a nurse, there is more to work than earning an income. Your patients are counting on you, and you may have seen the consequences of car accidents with your own eyes. Fortunately, when it comes to auto insurance, nurses and other health professionals can take advantage of attractive discounts. If you’re looking for auto insurance, Bankrate’s research might help you find a policy that’s right for you.

Auto insurance for nurses

Auto insurance is designed to protect your finances from devastation if you cause an accident or if your car is damaged. If you’re a nurse who relies on your vehicle to get to work, you might want to protect yourself with a strong insurance policy. To avoid straining your budget, you should take advantage of the discounts available to you depending on your profession. RN, LPN, APRN, and CNA auto insurance will often cost less than what insurers charge other professionals.

Nurse discounts on auto insurance

Most insurance companies will give you a discount for higher education, and some insurers will also offer a discount if you can show proof of employment as a nurse. In addition, you may be able to get affinity discounts from certain insurance companies for being a member of certain professional organizations. Eligibility often varies by state, but the following companies may be able to offer you a lower rate for your profession:

Geico: Geico offers discounts to members of over 800 organizations, including the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses, as well as many others medical organizations.

Farmers: Farmers offer affinity discounts to certain professions. Although these may vary from state to state, nurses may be eligible.

At national scale : Nationwide offers discounts to members of the American Nurses Association.

Victim in California: With California Casualty's policy for nurses, if you have an accident or your vehicle is vandalized while working or volunteering as a healthcare professional, you may be eligible for a $ 500 reduction in your deductible.

AAA: You may be able to get a discount on auto insurance from the AAA if you are a member of certain professional organizations, with requirements varying by location. In addition, AAA currently offers free roadside assistance for healthcare professionals, even if you are not a member.

Keep in mind that even though these insurers offer discounts to nurses, it does not necessarily mean that they will offer the cheapest overall premium. You can always compare quotes from multiple insurance companies, taking into account any discounts you might be entitled to, before choosing the right provider for you.

Auto Insurance Coverages For Nurses

Nurses, like other drivers, need to make sure that their auto insurance policy will be there to help prevent financial hardship in the event of an accident. While you should purchase at least your state’s minimum coverage levels, you may also want to consider higher liability limits and additional protections.

You may want to consider adding the following coverages to your policy:

Collision coverage: This coverage covers repairs to your vehicle caused by a collision with something. This is usually another vehicle, but the collision also covers damage caused by a collision with a tree, pole, railing, or building, among other scenarios.

Full coverage: Often referred to as "non-collision" coverage, it covers things like theft, vandalism, storm damage, fire damage, and hitting an animal.

Coverage for uninsured and underinsured motorists: About 12.6% of the population does not have an auto insurance policy, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Adding coverage for uninsured and underinsured motorists to your policy could help pay for your damages and injuries if you are hit by someone who has no insurance or who does not have enough. insurance to cover your damages.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP) or Medical Payment Coverage: Depending on where you live, you may be required to purchase one of these coverages or it may be optional to purchase one or both. Both of these covers are designed to cover medical costs for you and your passengers, regardless of who causes an accident. PIP goes a step further and can also cover lost wages and some expenses after an accident, such as paying for services you cannot perform while you are recovering from injuries.

A licensed insurance professional can help you determine the most appropriate coverage and levels for your situation.

How to save on car insurance for nurses

The best auto insurance providers offer a variety of auto insurance discounts that policyholders could take advantage of, potentially including exclusive discounts for healthcare workers. If you’re worried about the cost of your auto insurance, consider these tips for saving money:

Join a nursing organization

Some insurance companies offer discounts to members of nursing organizations like the American Nurses Association. Eligible organizations may vary depending on where you live and the insurance company you choose. If you are already a member of a nursing organization, you can check to see if the organization partners with insurance companies to offer special rates and discounts.

Get discounts on safe driving

Many insurance companies offer safe driving programs that use an app or telematics device to monitor your driving behavior. You can get a discount by avoiding risky driving behaviors like hard braking and quick acceleration. However, some programs also monitor night driving. If you work late, these programs may not be right for you.

Group your fonts

One of the biggest discounts offered by some auto insurance providers is the multi-policy discount. Insuring your auto policy with the same company as your home, condo, or tenant insurance could save you a lot of money on both policies. Just be sure to compare quotes – in some cases it may be cheaper to get your home and auto insurance from separate providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best insurance company for nurses?

The best insurance company for you will depend on individual factors in addition to your profession, such as your age, driving history, and coverage needs. It can be helpful to compare quotes from a handful of providers to find the cheapest premium for the coverage you’re looking for. You can also compare each company’s financial strength, customer satisfaction scores, covers, and discounts.

What Auto Insurance Discounts Are Available For Nurses?

As a nurse, you may receive a lower premium only depending on your profession. You can also save money if you have a graduate degree or are a member of certain nursing organizations. This is in addition to the discounts available to anyone, regardless of profession, including multi-policy discounts, low mileage discounts, safe driving discounts, payment discounts and loyalty discounts.

How Much Does Auto Insurance Cost For Nurses?

Your premium will depend on factors such as your driving record, insurance rating based on credit, age, location, type of car you drive, the coverages you choose and the discounts you are entitled to. Nationally, the average annual cost of fully insured auto insurance is $ 1,674.