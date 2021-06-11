House Lawmakers Introduce Big Tech Bills That Could Shatter Amazon, Google, And Others





The bipartisan legislation marks Congress’ most significant push yet to bring Silicon Valley under control, in some cases directly targeting the underlying business models of the tech giants.

Google GOOG Amazon AMZN Apple AAPL developers and Facebook FB If successful, the legislation could forcestop promoting YouTube in its search results, or banto sell products on its marketplace that directly compete with the lists of third-party sellers.may be required to relax restrictions on the iOS appdevelopers andcould be banned from acquiring fledgling companies in an attempt to stifle future rivals.

The most aggressive of the five The bills, which address concerns about tech giants using their control over multiple lines of business to promote their own products or suppress their competitors, open the door for companies to break up if they fail to comply. .

“For example, a search engine might not own a video service that it has incentives to promote in search results,” according to press material provided for the proposed legislation. “In such cases, the bill obliges the dominant platforms to cede the lines of business where the platform’s controlling power allows it to favor its own services or to disadvantage its rivals. “

The bills do not name specific companies. But virtually all of the legislative proposals aim to respond to the findings of a 16-month investigation into the tech industry by the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel. This investigation concluded, in a landmark report, that Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google enjoy monopoly power and have abused their position in various ways to the detriment of fair competition. “Right now, unregulated technology monopolies have too much power over our economy,” Representative David Cicillin, chairman of the subcommittee, said in a statement. “They are in a unique position to pick winners and losers, destroy small businesses, raise consumer prices and put people out of work. Our program will level the playing field and ensure that the richest and most powerful technology monopolies play by the same rules. like the rest of us. “ Google declined to comment on the legislation. Facebook, Apple and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Big tech companies have previously denied engaging in anti-competitive behavior. They claim that they are competing fairly and that they provide products and services that have greatly benefited consumers. The proposed legislation has garnered praise from critics at Big Tech and smaller rivals. Roku, the streaming device maker that competes with several of the biggest tech companies, said on Friday that an “aggressive package of reforms is needed to prevent a future where these monopolies further abuse consumer choice and hamper l ‘access to innovative and independent products “. Advocates of the tech industry say the bills would lead to dramatic changes for consumers. The bills would potentially ban practices such as being able to see YouTube videos in Google search results, or free shipping on Amazon Prime for certain products, Adam Kovacevich, founder and CEO of the Chamber of Progress, a group of defense supported by Amazon, Facebook, Google and others, wrote before the introduction of the bills. Each of the bills is led by multiple Democrats on the committee and at least one Republican, according to congressional advisers. The bipartisan cooperation shows how techlash has become one of the few issues that can unite both sides of the aisle, though the two sides sometimes disagree on how to diagnose Silicon Valley’s most pressing issues. “There aren’t a lot of Republicans and Democrats in agreement these days, but we do agree that we need to tackle this crisis,” one of the aides said. The package does not include any provision regarding Republicans’ claims of perceived anti-conservative bias on online platforms, the assistants said, in part because moderation of online content is outside the committee’s purview and because the primary Committee Republican, Representative Ken Buck, believes the allegations. ideological prejudices stem from a larger monopoly problem in technology. “These companies have maintained monopoly power in the online marketplace by using a variety of anti-competitive behavior to stifle competition,” Buck said in a statement. “This legislation breaks Big Tech’s monopoly power to control what Americans see and say online, and fosters an online marketplace that encourages innovation and gives small American businesses a level playing field.” The legislation seeks to impose restrictions only on the country’s largest platforms. For example, a proposal to ban so-called “murderous acquisitions” would apply to platform companies with a market capitalization of over $ 600 billion and at least 50 million monthly users or 100,000 business customers. . Although the bills prohibit certain practices, they place the responsibility for enforcement (and more important resources) on the antitrust officers of the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission. “America has been on the sidelines” when it comes to antitrust enforcement, one of the assistants said. “We fell asleep on the tipping of these many transactions. There is a growing consensus around the world that the status quo is not working.”

