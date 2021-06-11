Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,138.35, up 88.88 points.) Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT). Technology. Down $ 1.18, or 19.31%, to $ 4.93 on 9.9 million shares. BlackBerry Ltée (TSX: BB). Technology. Up 40 cents, or 2.38 percent, to $ 17.21 on 7.8 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 0.44%, to $ 48.27 on 7.5 million shares. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY). Health care. Down 1.5 cents, or 5.46 percent, to 26 cents on seven million shares. Air Canada (TSX: AC). Industrialists. Up 14 cents, or 0.49%, to $ 28.55 on 5.9 million shares. The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX: FIRE). Health care. Down half a cent, or 1.39 percent, to 35.5 cents on 5.1 million shares. Companies in the news: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU). Up $ 2.55 or 8.3% to $ 33.25. Tourmaline Oil Corp. says it has signed an agreement to buy Black Swan Energy Ltd. in a deal worth $ 1.1 billion in stock and debt. Under the deal for the private company, Tourmaline will pay off 26 million shares and assume up to $ 350 million in debt. Tourmaline says the acquisition of Black Swan and its assets in northeastern British Columbia is part of its strategy to consolidate in the North Montney area which it expects to be a key area of ​​growth. The company says it now expects an average of around 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production by mid-2022. The deal is expected to be finalized in the second half of July, subject to regulatory approvals. Tourmaline says its board of directors also approved an increase in the company’s quarterly dividend from one penny per share to 17 cents, beginning in the third quarter. Roots Corp. (TSX: ROOT). Up to 34 cents or 9.6 percent to $ 3.89. Roots Corp. reported a loss of $ 4.9 million in its most recent quarter, with sales increasing nearly 25% from a year ago at the start of the pandemic. The clothing retailer said the loss was 12 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended May 1. The result compared to a loss of $ 7.8 million or 18 cents per diluted share a year ago. Sales of what was the company’s first quarter totaled $ 37.3 million, up from $ 29.9 million in the same quarter last year. Roots says its stores were closed due to the pandemic for about 30% of the quarter, up from about half of the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, Roots says it lost 10 cents per share in its most recent quarter, down from an adjusted loss of 22 cents per share a year ago. Forever 21 Low-cost fashion brand Forever 21 will have its full collections available in select Hudson’s Bay Company stores across the country, as the American brand returns to the Canadian market. The first Hudson’s Bay stores began carrying Forever 21 products on Friday at Yorkdale Mall in Toronto and Square One Mall in Mississauga, Ont. YM Inc., which is the Canadian licensee of the Forever 21 brand, also recently opened stand-alone stores in Alberta and Quebec, Hudson’s Bay said. Forever 21 closed all of its Canadian stores in 2019 after filing for bankruptcy, although many of their stores remained open in the United States. The new agreement will make Hudson’s Bay the brand’s exclusive retailer in Canada. Laura Janney, senior vice president of apparel at Hudson’s Bay, said the company plans to start offering Forever 21 in the fall, but quickly ramped up its launch to Friday to coincide with Ontario allowing retailers to reopen with certain restrictions. She said the brand expects high demand as people look to buy new clothes and may have changed sizes either by exercising more during the pandemic or by staying inactive while working remotely. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 11, 2021. Loading… Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos